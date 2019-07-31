BURLINGTON — Bids for a project to upgrade Riverside Park, 517 Congress St., are heading to the City Council for consideration, though some on the Park Board hesitated because the lowest bid came in almost $50,000 higher than the estimated cost.
The upgrades call for the addition of a pavilion, a kayak launch, some shoreline stabilization work and a bike trail that will connect with other area trails.
City Public Works Director Peter Riggs said the trail connectivity component is partly why the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources awarded the project an $80,000 grant from the state’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. The grant was awarded in February and the project has to be completed by June 30, 2021.
The in-house estimate for the project was $162,909 but the lowest bid, from Burlington-based PSG (Peter Scherrer Group) came in at $209,227.70.
During Tuesday’s Park Board meeting, a board member asked if there was any way to change the scope of the project to get it closer to their initial estimate. Riggs said there may be some leeway, but in order to receive the grant, the project needed to remain in line with what was in the application to the DNR.
Riggs said one of the biggest differences between the estimate and the bids was the pavilion. His department had estimated it would cost $50,000; one bid said the pavilion would cost $66,697, the remaining bids were between $84,000 and $98,000.
“That suggests that’s closer to the actual cost,” Riggs told the board.
Park Board President Pat Hoffman asked if an extra $50,000 on this project would affect DPW’s budget going forward. Riggs said it is a significant amount, enough to fund another project, but that the Riverside Park project is “a very important project.”
“I don’t think that means we should spend carte blanche on it,” said Riggs. “I’m not confident we would get a better price (if they put out another call for bids).”
The board voted to send the bids on to the City Council with a recommendation to approve the lowest bid from PSG. The motion is to be discussed at the council’s Committee of the Whole, which is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
B-Town Sounds
The Cow Ponies took the stage for the bi-weekly B-Town Sounds concert at Echo Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington at 6:30 p.m., Thursday evening. The next show will be August 8 at 6:30 p.m. with high energy country band Georgia Overdue.
