BURLINGTON — When Burlington High School Counselor Jennifer Reuchlen found out a couple of weeks ago that she was named the 2019 Wisconsin School Counselor of the Year, she did not even know that she had been nominated.
Colleagues including BHS Principal Eric Burling and Andrea Donegan, counselor at Dyer Intermediate School, nominated Reuchlen for the award, given annually by the Wisconsin School Counselor Association.
“I was surprised and honored,” Reuchlen said. “It means a lot to know that your colleagues think so much of you, and then it was obviously a very nice recognition by the state, but it feels a little overwhelming to be recognized as the school counselor of the year.”
Reuchlen, who graduated from Marquette University with a master’s degree in counseling in 2005, went on to work in the Milwaukee Public Schools system for five years and has now been at Burlington High School for eight years.
“The philosophy Jennifer instills within her program and throughout the school is, ‘every student, every day,’” according to Donegan. “She truly believes that every student deserves equal access to all programs and opportunities.”
Reuchlen is a proponent of the American School Counselor Association National Model, which she described as “reflective and data-driven.” Reuchlen also trains other school districts in the national model.
The model aims to serve all students in an equitable fashion and to use data to show what the school is doing well and areas in need of improvement. This can help the counselors at the school identify certain populations that might benefit from targeted intervention.
“We let the data speak and figure out if there are gaps,” Reuchlen said.
Accountability
For the past seven years, Reuchlen has spearheaded the use of the Wisconsin School Counseling Program Accountability Report, which includes data on BHS’s school climate and safety, and how students are doing when it comes to academics and social-emotional wellness.
Each report includes two goals that the school sets for itself. Past goals included reducing the number of failing grades for credit-deficient sophomores, improving grade point averages for students who are new or transient and increasing GPAs for economically disadvantaged students.
Reuchlen said she strives to ensure that all students know about and have access to all opportunities available.
Students who have very involved parents might know about programs that allow high school students to earn college credits or certifications, but other students might not be aware of these opportunities.
“We just want to make sure that we’re getting that information out to all students,” Reuchlen said.
For example, the school hosts a FAFSA lab each year, with financial aid representatives who help students one-on-one to fill out their federal student aid forms for college.
“That obviously makes a huge difference for first-generation students or economically disadvantaged students,” Reuchlen said.
Helping students
Reuchlen said she enjoys working with a wide variety of students.
“I don’t feel like there’s any one right path after high school,” she said. “Each student just kind of has to find what’s the right path for them.”
BHS offers a variety of opportunities where students can discover their passions, she said, including a radio station, an architecture construction engineering program and youth apprenticeships.
“It’s really exciting when students kind of connect the dots and can see what their strengths are,” Reuchlen said.
She also knows that students’ social-emotional health is just as important as academic success. She’s seen student anxiety increase dramatically since she became a school counselor 13 years ago.
“I think it’s important that they also have that safe space at school if they needed someone for more of that social-emotional piece,” she said. “I think that’s really key.”
Reuchlen is an important part of the school culture at BHS and prepares students for academic and career excellence, Burling said.
“In my 31 years of education, Jennifer is in the top 3 percent of educators I have had the privilege of working with,” he said. “She inspires me to do my best to serve our students.”
