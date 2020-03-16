Burlington's Not Your Grandma's Pantry is not closing; ready to expand and help community

BURLINGTON — It's a changing time for Not Your Grandma's Pantry, the restaurant/grocery store that Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty has applauded for bringing a "buzz" to Downtown Burlington.

"We're expanding," Roberta Robers, who co-owns the store with her husband Dan Robers, told The Journal Times Monday. “We are making some changes to make it bigger and better."

To complement the diverse options already offered at the store, 165 W. Chestnut St., the Robers are planning on bringing in more outside vendors for events and special offerings: fudges, candies, specialty crackers, all that good stuff.

“This was always in the plan to do," Roberta said.

They are also focusing on opening up a second location, The Farmstand in Lake Geneva.

The Farmstand in Lake Geneva is expected to have its grand opening in mid-April. Around the same time, Not Your Grandma's Pantry is expected to return to its new-expanded operations.

Helping the community