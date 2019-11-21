Burlington's Frozen 2: Ice Carving Championship returning to city on Dec. 14

BURLINGTON — Somewhere there are 300-pound blocks of ice waiting to be carved into works of art.
And the best ice carvers across the State of Wisconsin are making plans to be in Burlington on Dec. 14 to prove they are the state ice-carving champion.
Last year was the first year Burlington combined its annual Ice Festival with the Wisconsin state championship for ice carving. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty first created the city’s ice festival in 2016 to draw people to Downtown Burlington and hopefully give Downtown shops a boost of pre-Christmas sales. The event caught the eye of Don Berg, of WinterFun Inc. and the organizer of the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva.
Berg organizes ice carving events around the state but was looking for some place to host a state championship.
“Because of the efficiency and success Burlington exhibited ... because of the quality of the (Ice Festival) they were chosen for the event,” said Berg.
Both sides of the event were pleased with last year’s results.
N-ice turnout
“There were so many visitors that came from all over the state and even from Illinois,” said Hefty. “The businesses were so busy... They said it’s the busiest they’ve ever been.”
Hefty said many businesses told her they had lines of customers all night long.
“That’s a huge accomplishment for us during the winter months,” she said. “I’m thrilled for the businesses. They are looking forward to it.”
Berg was pleased with the quality of sculptors drawn to the event and said this year’s event will bring in carvers from as far as Eau Claire and Sturgeon Bay. Part of that is the popularity of the event, but its also because of the generous prizes for top carvers; the 3rd place winner receives $250, 2nd place $500 and 1st place receives $1,000.
This year organizers plan to announce the winners on Saturday so carvers who travel to the event don’t have to return on Sunday. For those planning on going Sunday, the Door County Sled Dogs are scheduled to return to Mercantile Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“That was a huge success because the family could go inside and they could have the dogs pose with them,” said Hefty. “There were a lot of family photos with the dogs.”
For more information on this year’s event, go online to burlington-wi.gov/496/Burlington-Ice-Festival.