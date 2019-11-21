Burlington's Frozen 2: Ice Carving Championship returning to city on Dec. 14

BURLINGTON — Somewhere there are 300-pound blocks of ice waiting to be carved into works of art.

And the best ice carvers across the State of Wisconsin are making plans to be in Burlington on Dec. 14 to prove they are the state ice-carving champion.

Last year was the first year Burlington combined its annual Ice Festival with the Wisconsin state championship for ice carving. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty first created the city’s ice festival in 2016 to draw people to Downtown Burlington and hopefully give Downtown shops a boost of pre-Christmas sales. The event caught the eye of Don Berg, of WinterFun Inc. and the organizer of the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva.

Berg organizes ice carving events around the state but was looking for some place to host a state championship.

“Because of the efficiency and success Burlington exhibited ... because of the quality of the (Ice Festival) they were chosen for the event,” said Berg.

Both sides of the event were pleased with last year’s results.

N-ice turnout

