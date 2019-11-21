You are the owner of this article.
Burlington's 2020 budget pumps money into public safety
Burlington

BURLINGTON — City aldermen unanimously voted to adopt the 2020 budget Tuesday night, approving hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of spending on public safety improvements while lowering spending overall.

The budget allots $9.23 million in expenditures for the general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations. In all, expenditures are about $25.9 million, against just over $23 million in revenue. Overall expenditures are down 4.9% from 2019.

Although the property tax mill rate is lower than last year — dropping from $8.55 per $1,000 in assessed value to $8.35 — property owners may not actually see lower taxes, City Finance Director Steve DeQuaker said Tuesday. That’s because assessments are up about 5%.

The total tax levy is $6,744,557, up slightly from last year’s total of $6,685,060.

Some of the capital improvement expenditures reflect how devastating the historic 2017 floods were, as lingering flood damage is specifically cited in two Burlington Police Department funds requests and weather erosion is listed in two more.

Other spending highlights the impending dissolution of the Burlington Rescue Squad, which city officials plan to offset by hiring three full-time firefighter/emergency medical technicians and two part-time firefighter/EMTs.

Those hires are anticipated to cost $311,496 for the full-time firefighter/EMTs and $52,230 for the part-time workers, according to the budget.

The Police Department is requesting $252,128 for five-year capital improvement plan projects:

  • $118,618 to replace the department’s elevator, which was damaged beyond repair by the 2017 flood, according to the expenditure request.
  • $60,000 to install interior drain tiles, lateral lines and additional sump pumps in the basement, which flooded with 4 to 5 feet of water during the 2017 flood, according to the request.
  • $25,000 to make the department’s public restrooms Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant
  • $24,000 to replace the police station’s eroding garage door sill and apron.
  • $12,990 to fix cracked sidewalk in front of the police station.
  • $11,520 to replace the station’s crumbling front stairway.

The department was granted a further $147,000 for equipment replacement:

  • $70,000 for upgraded in-squad cameras
  • $42,000 for a new patrol SUV
  • $35,000 for a new patrol sedan

The following pay rates for public employees were also set:

  • City Administrator Carina Walters: $140,878
  • Assistant City Administrator Megan Watkins: $78,874
  • Police Chief Mark Anderson: $101,587
  • Fire Chief Alan Babe: $91,395
  • Finance Director/Treasurer Steve DeQuaker: $91,395
  • City Clerk Diahnn Halbach: $62,192
  • Deputy Clerk Patricia Solofra: $52,395
