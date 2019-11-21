Burlington's 2020 budget pumps money into public safety

BURLINGTON — City aldermen unanimously voted to adopt the 2020 budget Tuesday night, approving hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of spending on public safety improvements while lowering spending overall.
The budget allots $9.23 million in expenditures for the general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations. In all, expenditures are about $25.9 million, against just over $23 million in revenue. Overall expenditures are down 4.9% from 2019.
Although the property tax mill rate is lower than last year — dropping from $8.55 per $1,000 in assessed value to $8.35 — property owners may not actually see lower taxes, City Finance Director Steve DeQuaker said Tuesday. That’s because assessments are up about 5%.
The total tax levy is $6,744,557, up slightly from last year’s total of $6,685,060.
Some of the capital improvement expenditures reflect how devastating the historic 2017 floods were, as lingering flood damage is specifically cited in two Burlington Police Department funds requests and weather erosion is listed in two more.
Other spending highlights the impending dissolution of the Burlington Rescue Squad, which city officials plan to offset by hiring three full-time firefighter/emergency medical technicians and two part-time firefighter/EMTs.
You have free articles remaining.
Those hires are anticipated to cost $311,496 for the full-time firefighter/EMTs and $52,230 for the part-time workers, according to the budget.
The Police Department is requesting $252,128 for five-year capital improvement plan projects:
- $118,618 to replace the department’s elevator, which was damaged beyond repair by the 2017 flood, according to the expenditure request.
- $60,000 to install interior drain tiles, lateral lines and additional sump pumps in the basement, which flooded with 4 to 5 feet of water during the 2017 flood, according to the request.
- $25,000 to make the department’s public restrooms Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant
- $24,000 to replace the police station’s eroding garage door sill and apron.
- $12,990 to fix cracked sidewalk in front of the police station.
- $11,520 to replace the station’s crumbling front stairway.
The department was granted a further $147,000 for equipment replacement:
- $70,000 for upgraded in-squad cameras
- $42,000 for a new patrol SUV
- $35,000 for a new patrol sedan
The following pay rates for public employees were also set:
- City Administrator Carina Walters: $140,878
- Assistant City Administrator Megan Watkins: $78,874
- Police Chief Mark Anderson: $101,587
- Fire Chief Alan Babe: $91,395
- Finance Director/Treasurer Steve DeQuaker: $91,395
- City Clerk Diahnn Halbach: $62,192
- Deputy Clerk Patricia Solofra: $52,395
Today's mugshots: Nov. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Tyrone Evans
Tyrone Evans, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Anna M Holmes
Anna M Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, fraud in obtaining operator's license.
Priest A Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Tina M Ochoa
Tina M Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Josue G Perez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Josue G Perez, 3200 block of Pritchard Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
William J Pompey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy P Callaghan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy P Callaghan, 900 block of William Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
David L Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Malik T Moye
Malik T Moye, 700 block of Chicago Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antoinette S Nichols
Antoinette S Nichols, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
Eva C Paltan
Eva C Paltan, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Greylin D Rathey
Greylin D Rathey, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Alexander J Ward
Alexander J Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Terry M Williams
Terry M Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.