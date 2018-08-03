BURLINGTON — For about 15 minutes on Friday traffic in Downtown Burlington slowed to a crawl, as Burlington police and fire escorted the now back-to-back Little League state champions to Wehmhoff Square to celebrate their victory.
The championship parade featured players and coaches riding in emergency vehicles with lights flashing and horns honking. Family and friends were waving and taking pictures as they rode past.
The Burlington all-star team, with players ages 9-11, won the Wisconsin District 6 title, then defeated South Milwaukee 3-0 on July 27 to win the state title.
Tracy Flater, mother of first baseman Zack, said aside from winning, each of the players works hard to pick each other up if they’re feeling down about a play.
“It has been truly amazing, not just one time but two times these boys have been able to work together to win a state championship,” Flater said. “I think one of the greatest parts is the friendships the kids make with one another and how close we come as families throughout the season, and through the district championship and state championship.”
Burlington won easily early in the tournament, but as they advanced the competition got tougher.
“We played some tough teams … and that’s good for the boys and that’s nerve-wracking for the parents,” Flater said. “I might be a little more nervous than he is.”
Tom Dummer, father of outfielder Jake, said he enjoyed watching them play.
“They’re a good little team,” Dummer said. “They have a bunch of heady baseball players on this team that understand the game. It’s fun watching them play.”
‘You better be right’
Head coach Josh Dow said he is happy the players can call themselves back-to-back champs.
“I think last year, a lot of them were super-excited that they won, of course,” Dow said. “I think this year, a lot of the effort was put towards remembering that last year doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be that good this year.”
Dow’s son Aiden plays catcher. Occasionally he’ll let his son call the pitches during a game.
“I was calling the whole (state championship) game and I called a curveball, and he shook me off,” Dow said. “(Aiden) said he wanted to go up with a fastball and I told him from the dugout ‘You better be right.’ ”
Dow admits he’s not used to his son telling him “no” but he trusted him in that moment during the big game.
“Sure enough he was right and the kid struck out on it,” Dow said. “And I asked him afterwards on the ride home, how did you know? And he goes, ‘Oh, bigger guys like to swing at higher pitches.’ ”
Dow said this year’s group has a “team atmosphere” and that they supported each other throughout the championship run.
“With 12 kids, on their own individual team they’re the best player or two,” Dow said. “But then when you put them together as 12, a kid might be playing in a position that they normally don’t play, and none of them complained about it.”
