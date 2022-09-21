Burlington road project winds down after painful summer for businesses in the construction zone

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Businesses suffering through a summer road construction job are holding out hope that their struggle will be ending soon.

A tavern, antique store, restaurant and others along County Highway P have endured a slowdown in business since work began in April on a highway improvement project.

One establishment, the Jacobs Smokehouse eatery, has even closed its doors temporarily because of the road work.

County officials, however, said the $1.5 million overhaul on Highway P is progressing on schedule and should be finished as planned by the end of September.

Business owners, some of whom have seen a drop in customer traffic of up to 90%, said the road reopening cannot happen soon enough.

“It’s been pretty rough,” said Dan Wilburth, owner of The Rustic Barrel antique store, 7135 McHenry St.

Wilburth estimated that his store is losing $10,000 a month because of the road construction. He is banking on a strong rebound starting in October and continuing through the winter holiday season.

Of the road project, he said, “We’re hoping it’s over and done with.”

The highway, also known as McHenry Street, is being resurfaced along a two-mile section that extends south from the City of Burlington and continues through the Bohners Lake area.

Work that was scheduled to commence in June actually started in April when We Energies decided to get some underground utility work done before the road repaving started. The county’s road construction crews then began work in June.

Crews have tried to keep traffic flowing to local businesses, but they also have posted detours.

Julie Anderson, the county director of public works and development services, said the road work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30, barring any unforeseen complications with the weather or other issues.

“It’s hard to promise a precise road opening date, due to so many variables,” she said.

As of Tuesday, crews were using dump trucks of soil to fill in the road’s shoulders, while “road closed” signs remained posted at both ends of the construction site.

Affected businesses include a church, a senior citizen home, a boat/RV dealership and an animal hospital.

Anderson said the county has tried to mitigate the disruption for businesses and others along Highway P by posting signs and promoting awareness of the situation.

“Make no mistake: Road construction is always disruptive to residents, businesses, schools and visitors to the area,” she said. “There is a short-term inconvenience with all road construction, and there is no way around that.”

The primary contractor on the job is Payne & Dolan, based in Waukesha.

Jacobs Smokehouse owners Jason and Monicka Jacobs decided that the slowdown in business was so significant, they closed the restaurant temporarily starting in June.

Instead, the couple hit the road and found good success selling their barbecue creations at festivals and special events in Burlington, Waterford and as far away as Madison.

“We just decided to turn a bad situation into an opportunity,” Jason Jacobs said.

With the Highway P project now winding down, Jacobs Smokehouse at 7850 McHenry St. is scheduled to reopen its dining room effective Nov. 4, with a grand reopening event in the works.

After starting Jacobs Smokehouse during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, then encountering the troublesome road closure this summer, Jacobs said he was starting to wonder if the restaurant would survive.

“We’ve been fortunate and persevered,” he said. “And it’s amazing that we made it through.”

The owners of the Hunny Tree Mini-Mart, 7850 McHenry St., and the Quick Mart Mobil, 656 McHenry St., are similarly hoping to return to normal soon. Both businesses are owned by Tony and Sue Singh and their family.

R.D. Kaur, the couple’s daughter, said she is disappointed to see “road closed” signs still steering customers away from the two stores, as well as other businesses on Highway P.

Kaur said sales are down 30-40% at the family’s stores, both of which have cut back operating hours during the road project.

“It’s very painful,” she said, noting that customers are suffering, too, from a lack of needed goods and services.

Kaur said recovering from the upheaval will be a long-term process.

“We’re absolutely ready for this to be over,” she said. “It’s easy to say, ‘Let’s build all these roads.’ But it’s only making people lose out — small business.”