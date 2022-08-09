Burlington revs up new summer event with two-day exhibition of classic Porsche cars

BURLINGTON — From the silver screen to your hometown, Hollywood’s favorite sports car, Porsche, is coming to Burlington this summer for a special exhibition.

More than 100 Porsches dating back to the 1950s will be on display Aug. 20 and 21 to give car-lovers a unique glimpse of the famous German speedster featured in such movies as “Risky Business” and “Bad Boys.”

The show will start on the night of Aug. 20 when about 30 Porsche owners will display their vehicles in the Loop area of Downtown Burlington for a casual exhibition from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The following day, a bigger show is planned at the Burlington Municipal Airport, as up to 150 Porsches are displayed, with the owners available to discuss the alluring sports car.

The show scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 will take place in tandem with an airplane fly-in, combining the classic cars with a variety of vintage aircraft on display.

“I don’t know that we’ve had an event quite like this before,” said Deanna Tritz, a Burlington Airport Commission member and co-chairman of the combined airplane-car show.

Parking and admission to the airport grounds both are free and open to the general public.

Airport officials plan to kick off the day with a pancake breakfast presented at 8:30 a.m. by a Burlington High School student choir. That will be followed later by a lunch presented by the Burlington Fire Department, price to be determined.

The airport has conducted fly-ins for many years, and a small car show was included last year. But this year’s addition of the large-scale Porsche exhibition is new, as well as a vendor village promoting automobile and airplane products and local businesses.

The car show is being produced by Fuelfed Inc., a Wilmette, Illinois-based company that has been organizing classic car shows since 1998. The company has done shows in Twin Lakes, Pleasant Prairie and elsewhere, but never in Burlington.

Company founder and owner Brian Hughes said he prefers small communities, and he was intrigued by the opportunities at Burlington’s airport, 703 Airport Drive.

“I think Burlington’s a cool little town,” he said.

The company operates a private club for more than 1,000 owners of Porsches, Mercedes-Benzes, Ferraris and other classic European-made vehicles. Up to 150 Porsches are expected in Burlington, showcasing the evolution of the German-made sports car from 1950 to 1995.

Luis Arisso of Fox Point plans to bring his 1987 Porsche 944, and he looks forward to telling stories about his road trips and his work to keep the bright yellow vehicle in peak driving condition.

“It’s really the sharing of the experiences,” he said.

Burlington city officials have agreed to shut down The Loop on the night of Aug. 20 for the two-hour “pre-event” gathering of about 30 Porsche owners along Chestnut Street between Milwaukee Avenue and Pine Street.

The Runaway micropub, 109 E. Chestnut St., has agreed to sell some of its brews out on The Loop during the event, which also will include live music.

Brewery owner Bernard Petersen said he thinks area residents will be drawn to the unusual two-day exhibition.

“I definitely think vintage Porsches are pretty cool,” he said. “It’s something different.”