Burlington retailer to give away 150 backpacks on Sunday

BURLINGTON — Burlington families will have the chance to receive a free backpack full of school supplies for their students on Sunday, Aug. 1 through TCC Burlington, 1054 Milwaukee Ave.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, the TCC Burlington store will be donating up to 150 backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more to each child present at a first-come, first-served basis. Any leftovers are to be donated to local schools. TCC also is set to award three students $10,000 college scholarships.

The Burlington store is one of many TCC locations to partake across the nation. TCC, an authorized Verizon dealer owned by Round Room LLC, will be donating 140,000 backpacks across the U.S.

American families, according to the National Retail Federation, spent an average of $789.49 on school supplies in 2020 — totaling $33.9 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone.

This year, families are planning to spend $848.90, $59 more than last year, on average on back-to-school items, according to the same report.

