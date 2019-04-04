BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue Squad have begun negotiations for a merger, the city and rescue squad jointly announced Thursday.
Facing dwindling numbers of volunteer emergency medical technicians and an increased number of calls, the two entities will combine while the Fire Department upgrades from a first responder department to an advanced EMT department to match Burlington Rescue’s current level service, according to a press release.
There is no set date for the merger yet because negotiations have just begun.
“These talks are a preliminary step to ensuring the safety and viable future of EMS and fire services in our community,” Burlington Rescue Chief Brian Zwiebel said in the release.
Burlington Rescue has covered both the town and city of Burlington since 1946 and currently responds to almost 1,600 calls per year.
