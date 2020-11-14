Burlington replaces Santa's old fixer-upper

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new chalet, built largely with donated materials and labor, will look like a slightly smaller replica of the original. It will be about four feet shorter, to make it safer to transport under overhead electrical lines.

The one-room structure is painted red and green, with enough room inside for Santa and Mrs. Claus to sit in chairs and greet children beside an electric fireplace.

Tony Martin, a chamber board member, has overseen construction through his own construction business, assisted by other contractors and suppliers also volunteering their time.

Martin said construction began in October after a slight delay while he searched for a new trailer on which to mount the structure. As Dec. 4 approaches, the only remaining work is finishing the interior with flooring and some fixtures.

“It looks awesome,” Martin said. “It’ll be very nice.”

The chamber of commerce is planning to make Santa Claus available on his usual schedule starting Dec. 4: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free.