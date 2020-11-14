Burlington replaces Santa's old fixer-upper

BURLINGTON — Santa Claus is getting a new home in Burlington.
After more than 50 years, the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce has retired a chalet where generations of children lined up to meet the jolly old holiday elf.
In its place, the chamber has commissioned a new chalet to be unveiled Dec. 4 when Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus return for another holiday season at Wehmhoff Square Park.
Chamber Executive Director Jan Ludtke said children and parents will enjoy the new structure, which has been under construction the past several weeks on the ChocolateFest festival grounds.
“It’s a very special project,” Ludtke said. “It was time for a new one.”
The old chalet, which officials estimate was built in the 1960s, had deteriorated so badly that officials were unsure it was still a safe place for Santa to greet children.
Perched on a trailer, the small A-frame structure was rolled into Wehmhoff Square Park each holiday season, then rolled back into storage at a former landfill site.
City public works director Peter Riggs agrees that the nostalgic old chalet was ready for retirement.
“The old one had its charm; it had a lot of history to it,” Riggs said. “But it had gotten to the point where it was a safety risk.”
The new chalet, built largely with donated materials and labor, will look like a slightly smaller replica of the original. It will be about four feet shorter, to make it safer to transport under overhead electrical lines.
The one-room structure is painted red and green, with enough room inside for Santa and Mrs. Claus to sit in chairs and greet children beside an electric fireplace.
Tony Martin, a chamber board member, has overseen construction through his own construction business, assisted by other contractors and suppliers also volunteering their time.
Martin said construction began in October after a slight delay while he searched for a new trailer on which to mount the structure. As Dec. 4 approaches, the only remaining work is finishing the interior with flooring and some fixtures.
“It looks awesome,” Martin said. “It’ll be very nice.”
The chamber of commerce is planning to make Santa Claus available on his usual schedule starting Dec. 4: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents will find an ottoman where children can sit between Santa and Mrs. Claus as an alternative to kids sitting on Santa’s lap. The chalet also will be disinfected regularly, and both Santa and Mrs. Claus will be wearing face masks.
Ludtke said Santa’s chalet has been a favorite holiday tradition in Burlington, so she is happy to continue it with the newly built structure.
“I think everyone will be very pleased,” she said.
