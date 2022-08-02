Burlington rebranding debate takes another turn, as city considers having no slogan

BURLINGTON — No chocolate, no trails, no dreams. Nothing.
That is the newest option under consideration by Burlington city officials who had been trying to find a new slogan for the community.
The Burlington City Council will convene Tuesday to consider a proposal to replace “Chocolate City U.S.A.” with a logo that includes no tagline.
If the council agrees, the city will rebrand itself simply, “Burlington, Wisconsin,” using a logo shaped like a leaf that contains images depicting nature, rivers and homes.
Aldermen are scheduled to consider the matter during a Committee of the Whole meeting that starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
City Administrator Carina Walters is suggesting the new approach to rebranding after months of debate about different slogans and taglines designed to attract people to either live in Burlington or visit.
Burlington adopted the chocolate slogan in 1987, based on the presence of candy-maker Nestle’s large manufacturing plant at 637 S. Pine St. A summer festival called ChocolateFest grew into the community’s biggest annual event.
But as the Nestle plant changed and chocolate became less prevalent around town, officials started talking about retooling Burlington’s image. The summer festival last year was renamed Burlington Jamboree.
Using a $40,000 state grant, the city hired GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions and asked the Rockford, Illinois, consultants to come up with rebranding ideas. The firm said Burlington should stop trying to be a tourist attraction and should focus on promoting itself as a place to live and raise a family.
GrahamSpencer fashioned the leaf-shaped logo out of an image of a house with accompanying symbols of blue water and green agriculture. Finding a slogan to go with the logo, however, has been difficult.
Alderman Shad Branen suggested that the already-famous Burlington Liars Club could be fashioned into a slogan, and that the club’s annual contest announcement could become a signature event similar to Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
Other aldermen, however, argued that if no clear option is presented, they would favor moving forward with no slogan at all.
In her memo to the council, Walters wrote at length about the symbolism that could be attached to the leaf-shaped logo. The various images depicted could represent health, growth, hope, peace and unity, she wrote.
Of the proposed logo, Walters wrote: “It is our shared responsibility to do everything we can to ensure we take good care of it now and in the future, so we can leverage maximum value and create as much brand equity as possible over coming years.”
