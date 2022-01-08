Burlington ready to drop 'Chocolate City' image, and maybe enter the 'Wonder' years

BURLINGTON — As the city moves away from its “Chocolate City” image, officials are considering deploying a new slogan, “Small Wonder, Big Dreams,” to draw attention to a changing community.

A consultant hired to rebrand Burlington without its longstanding association with chocolate has presented the “Small Wonder, Big Dreams” concept to the Burlington City Council.

The same consultant previously urged city leaders to abandon a different option, “City of Trails,” based on the fact that Burlington’s system of recreational trails is not terribly prominent or memorable.

Instead, consultant Jay Graham has encouraged officials to refocus on promoting Burlington not as a place for tourists to visit, but as a place where people like to live.

“Small Wonder, Big Dreams” is designed to highlight the community’s status as a relatively small city where families and other residents will find opportunities to build a future. As presented, the logo shows a home alongside representations of natural resources.

Hefty likes it

City Council members are expressing mixed feelings about the concept, although some say they are warming up to it as a possible new identity for Racine County’s second-largest municipality.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty said the slogan makes her think of the homes, farms and rivers that make Burlington enjoyable.

“I truly feel that’s Burlington,” Hefty said. “It sends a message.”

Other council members, however, said they were less than overwhelmed with the new slogan.

Alderman Ryan Heft and others suggested that the simplest of all slogans — “Welcome Home” — might be the best way to beckon newcomers to the city of 10,000 people.

“None of them really, necessarily jump out or wow me,” Heft said. “I don’t know if we’ve found the winner yet.”

City officials hope to make a decision by February, after which the city is prepared to make a six-figure investment in introducing a rebranded Burlington to the public.

Burlington adopted its “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan in 1987, based on the presence of Nestle, the chocolate-maker that operates a manufacturing plant at 637 S. Pine St. A summer festival called ChocolateFest grew into the city’s biggest event of the year.

But as Nestle underwent changes and chocolate became less of a fixture around town, city officials started talking about retooling Burlington’s image. The summer festival last year was renamed the Burlington Jamboree.

An ad hoc group of community leaders came up with the idea of the “City of Trails” slogan.

Using a $40,000 state grant, the city then hired Graham’s firm — GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions — and the Rockford, Illinois-based consulting firm did extensive research on Burlington and its identity.

According to city officials, as many as 40 possible rebranding ideas were identified. From those, a half-dozen finalists were identified, and then two options were presented to the City Council.

In addition to “Small Wonder, Big Dreams,” the other idea was, “Lakes & Rivers & Dreams Come True.”

‘I expected to see more’

Both were unveiled Tuesday at a meeting of the City Council Committee of the Whole. Council members did not voice much enthusiasm for “Lakes & Rivers & Dreams Come True.”

Alderman Shad Branen questioned why the council members were not allowed to consider more than two proposals.

“I expected to see more — and to have more choice,” Branen said.

Officials also have not identified the members of an advisory group that worked with the consultant and narrowed the list of rebranding possibilities from 40 to two.

Richard Lynch, one member of the group, addressed aldermen Tuesday and urged them to get behind “Small Wonder, Big Dreams.” Lynch acknowledged that the slogan might seem vague, but he said the now-famous “swoosh” symbol for Nike shoes was once unclear, too.

The new brand would draw people with the promise of experiencing Burlington’s many local businesses and other attractions, Lynch said.

“I just think it’s huge. It’s a big idea,” he said. “I would be disappointed if you walked away from it.”

Graham presented the “Small Wonder, Big Dreams” concept with a variety of logo styles and arrangements.

Alderman Jon Schultz, president of the City Council, said he was not impressed initially. He was among those mentioning “Welcome Home” as perhaps a better idea.

Schultz, however, said the new proposed brand has grown on him. He likes the way it encourages people to consider how the “Big Dreams” tagline applies to them.

“It doesn’t have to tell the whole story,” he said. “All it has to do is invite you in.”

