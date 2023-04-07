David Thompson, the task force chairman, said he hopes Baring’s presentation broadens public understanding further.
“It is intended to provide an educational opportunity for Burlington residents on the history of race relationships, particularly those in the region,” Thompson said. “Education promotes understanding.”
The task force was appointed in May 2021 by Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty after several racially charged incidents and protests in Burlington schools and the community in general.
The 110-page report called for “focused, sustained and systemic efforts” to include public education forums, targeted action in the schools, a new community feedback process and a strategy for diversity and inclusion.
Baring, a retired minister, was active in Milwaukee in the 1960s in protests led by the NAACP against housing discrimination based on race. The protests helped to spur broader civil rights action and to pass the U.S. Fair Housing Act in 1968.
Now living in Madison, Baring, 76, has remained active on racial equity issues throughout his life.
He said his presentation in Burlington would focus on how racial barriers have been broken down elsewhere, primarily by building greater understanding among people of different races.
For a lot of white people, Baring said, the only exposure they have to Black people comes from what they see on TV. Real change begins to occur, he added, when dialogue takes place and people get to know one another.
“We should be unified in all that we do, in spite of race, creed or color,” he said. “I can’t tell you why you think the way you do, until I have a relationship with you.”