BURLINGTON — A veteran of civil rights activism in Wisconsin is coming to Burlington to help the community improve race relations.

The Rev. Joseph Baring is scheduled to discuss racial equity during a public presentation at 6 p.m. April 12 at the Coffee House, 492 N. Pine St. The event is free and open to the public.

It is the second “Evening of Understanding” sponsored by the city-appointed Burlington Task Force on Racial Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The task force presented its first public awareness program in January with a schoolteacher’s discussion of the Underground Railroad, a network that helped to free Black slaves in the 1800s.

David Thompson, the task force chairman, said he hopes Baring’s presentation broadens public understanding further.

“It is intended to provide an educational opportunity for Burlington residents on the history of race relationships, particularly those in the region,” Thompson said. “Education promotes understanding.”

The task force was appointed in May 2021 by Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty after several racially charged incidents and protests in Burlington schools and the community in general.

The task force issued a report that summer urging cooperation on promoting racial diversity.

The 110-page report called for “focused, sustained and systemic efforts” to include public education forums, targeted action in the schools, a new community feedback process and a strategy for diversity and inclusion.

Critics have accused the task force and city leaders of acting too slowly in implementing the proposals.

Baring, a retired minister, was active in Milwaukee in the 1960s in protests led by the NAACP against housing discrimination based on race. The protests helped to spur broader civil rights action and to pass the U.S. Fair Housing Act in 1968.

Now living in Madison, Baring, 76, has remained active on racial equity issues throughout his life.

He said his presentation in Burlington would focus on how racial barriers have been broken down elsewhere, primarily by building greater understanding among people of different races.

For a lot of white people, Baring said, the only exposure they have to Black people comes from what they see on TV. Real change begins to occur, he added, when dialogue takes place and people get to know one another.

“We should be unified in all that we do, in spite of race, creed or color,” he said. “I can’t tell you why you think the way you do, until I have a relationship with you.”

Photos: America's Black Holocaust Museum America's Black Holocaust Museum America's Black Holocaust Museum 030922museum06-03092022180236 America's Black Holocaust Museum America's Black Holocaust Museum America's Black Holocaust Museum America's Black Holocaust Museum America's Black Holocaust Museum 030922museum02-03092022174711 America's Black Holocaust Museum