BURLINGTON — Since a proposal for a performing arts center in Burlington emerged at the beginning of the year, progress has been inching along.
In the months since the announcement, a Burlington Performing Arts Center Board has formed to look into the possibility. But before shovels hit dirt, they have some homework to do.
Board members have been meeting with area stakeholders, checking out existing facilities and lining up two studies: a philanthropic study to assess how much in private funds could be realistically raised, and a general feasibility study.
What do we want?
Rob King from the Burlington Performing Arts Center Board told the City Council last month that members had visited a few facilities to gather ideas for what’s needed and what’s feasible.
The closest facility that fit what they have in mind is the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Performing Arts in Brookfield, which is a private, nonprofit, multispace facility that supports performing arts, arts education and the visual arts.
The Wilson Center’s facilities include a 619-seat theater, a recital hall which can seat about 150 to 200, a dance studio, a multipurpose room and an outdoor theater. In addition to private donations, the center is supported through rentals for special events.
The Burlington board has met with stakeholders, including area schools to learn what would suit their needs. Board member Tom Niccolai said their wish-list so far includes a 600- to 800-seat theater, a separate “black box” theater that would seat 200, a dance studio, set shop, recording studio and costume storage.
But the question, according to King, is: “Can little ol’ Burlington support such an amazing venue?”
Can we do it?
The board is raising funds and finding contractors to conduct two studies that will give the board a clearer idea of what the community can support.
The philanthropic feasibility study is lined up, but the board needs to raise approximately $20,000 before they can even pull the trigger for the project starting pistol. Niccolai said they are planning to apply for a $15,000 grant that Racine County Economic Development Corp. and the city are working to coordinate.
Jenny Trick from RCEDC said the funds were left over from one of the city’s recently closed tax increment financing districts and officials are in the process of converting that money to a revolving loan fund and a grant fund for non-profits.
Niccolai said the board is in the process of finding a contractor that can provide the kind of in-depth feasibility study that will be able to address several of the standing questions regarding a performing arts center, such as location.
While the location on Main Street currently inhabited by the Malt House Theatre, 109 N. Main St.; the former Western Racine County Service Center, 209 N. Main St.; Roger’s Auto Sales, 233 N. Main St.; and Centaur Forge, 117 N. Spring St. is at the top of the list, Niccolai said there is the question of acquiring those properties and parking.
“What we don’t want to do is build something and then people don’t use it because they can’t park,” said Niccolai.
The board has looked at some alternatives, such as a parcel across from the airport and a parcel on Maple Road. While they are much larger, there’s a question of whether the community will benefit as much if the center is in a rural location. Plus, those locations could come with considerable infrastructure costs.
The estimated cost for the general feasibility study is less than $15,000.
As they continue to meet with contractors, Niccolai said the board plans to continue meeting with stakeholders. So far they have spoken with about a dozen who gave positive feedback on the project.
“The feedback we’ve had has all been positive,” said Niccolai. “Though that’s been short of asking people for money for it.”
