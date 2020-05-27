Burlington pop-up outdoor movie rescheduled for this Saturday

BURLINGTON — A weather forecast that included rain and a tornado watch last Saturday night prevented the start of Plaza Theater’s outdoor movie series, But the opener has been rescheduled to this week Saturday.
It’s on again for Pop-Up Movies with "Onward" planned to show at 8:30 p.m. across the street from Plaza Theater in Reineman’s True Value parking lot in the 400 block of Milwaukee Avenue; gates open at 7 p.m.
The movie will be shown on a jumbo inflatable screen and audio broadcast on an FM radio frequency and outdoor speakers. Before the feature, humorous, vintage commercials and concession jingles will keep people entertained.
Individuals will be able walk in, carrying personal lawn chairs and blankets, in addition to carloads of people. Social distancing will be practiced between groups and vehicles. Those preferring pre-paid reservations can do so on the theater’s Facebook page or at plaza4.com.
Prices are $5 per person walk-up. The carload price is $25 per vehicle with no limit on the number of people in the vehicle, and includes a large popcorn or $5 theater gift certificate good for concessions anytime or future movie tickets.
"Onward" was playing in theaters when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a business shutdown in March. The latest Disney Pixar adventure comedy is about two elf brothers who seek a little magic to bring back their father who died when they were too young to remember him.
