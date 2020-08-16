Burlington Pool Board suspends plans for adjacent beer garden

While the board’s proposed beer garden/beer patio had received “overwhelming approval” from the city’s Park Board in June, Board President Darrel Eisenhart said widespread neighborhood opposition expressed at an Aug. 6 community open house convinced the board to withdraw its plans in the interest of being good neighbors.

“We listened to what the neighborhood had to say,” he said. “When we sought feedback from the neighborhood, there was opposition … all over the board. We dedicated to take a pause on it. If we went ahead with our proposal, it would be detrimental to the operation of the pool instead of a benefit. We felt it would be best if we not pursue this at this time.”

Noting a similar if much larger beer garden, The Landing, has been “very successful” at Hoyt Park Pool in Wauwatosa, Eisenhart said the board’s decision to table its plans, while “unanimous,” was “very disappointing.”

“For us, it was a way to continue to bring in additional revenue to operate the pool,” he said, noting the proposed limited-hours, “family friendly” beer garden/beer patio was hoped to generate an additional $10,000-20,000 annually in support of future repairs, renovations and improvements to the Burlington Community Aquatic Center to “keep it a Class-A facility” that will continue to “attract people to live in Burlington.”