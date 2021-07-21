Burlington Police: Thieves snatch two vehicles and grab guns from parked cars

BURLINGTON — Two neighborhoods in Burlington have been hit by a rash of car thefts and break-ins that could be part of an outbreak affecting several other communities, police said Wednesday.

Thieves struck the Hidden Creek and Shiloh Hills neighborhoods on July 13, stealing two vehicles that had keys left inside, and also making off with guns, cash and other property found inside parked cars.

Burlington Police Sgt. Robert Jones said in a written statement that the two suspected stolen car were recovered the following day — one in Beloit and one in Rockford, Illinois.

No guns have been recovered, but other stolen property has been found, Jones said.

Police are working with investigators in other communities where car thefts have been reported or where stolen vehicles have been recovered. In addition to Beloit and Rockford, those communities include Lake Geneva, New Berlin, Lake Mills and Sycamore, Illinois.

Jones said in his written statement that several suspects were involved in the July 13 thefts in Burlington, and that the suspects might be residents of the Beloit or Rockford areas; the two cities are about 20 miles apart.

Police in Beloit and Rockford could not be reached for comment.