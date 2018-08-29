BURLINGTON — A City of Burlington police sergeant under investigation for several alleged offenses submitted his resignation last week.
Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson said that Matthew Baumhardt, 30, who had been on administrative leave since Aug. 1, submitted a resignation letter via fax from a law office on Aug. 23.
Anderson said Baumhardt acted on his own volition and that the letter did not give a reason for tendering his resignation.
Baumhardt, who has served on the city's police force since 2011, is being investigated by the Police Department for allegations of sexual harassment, neglect of duty, unbecoming conduct and non-conformance to the law according to a release the police department put out on Aug. 10.
Officials in Kenosha County, where Baumhardt lives in the Village of Salem Lakes, are handling the criminal investigation. Kenosha County Jail records show he was booked and released on Aug. 2 and that the pending charges he is facing are classified as a felony. But as of Wednesday, no charges had been filed.
Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele said the case is under review and said she expects to make a decision regarding possible charges by the end of this week.
Zander's new handler
In 2017, Baumhardt stepped in to assume the duties of K-9 handler for the Police Department after the sudden death of Officer Tanner Kitelinger, 27, in June of that year from juvenile diabetes-related health issues.
Anderson said the department is in the process of the naming a new K-9 handler for the department's police dog, Zander. The chief hopes to announce a decision in early September.
