Burlington Police searching for missing man

David C. Garratt

Garratt

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is searching for missing person David C. Garratt.

He was last reported seen at a Burlington area business at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Garratt is described as 6 feet tall, weighing around 240 pounds and is 41 years old. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black ballcap with the U.S. flag on it, a black shirt and jeans.

The BPD said Garratt was reported missing by his family.

Those with information are encourage to email JBorchardt@burlington-wi.gov or call 262-886-2300.

