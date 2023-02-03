BURLINGTON — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged threat that involved the Burlington Area School District and prompted police to step up patrols at schools.

The Burlington Police Department would not identify the person taken into custody, but said he or she is suspected of posting a threatening message on Facebook.

Without providing details about the alleged threat, the police department issued a statement that said the incident was isolated and that no other threats have been identified.

According to the department, a threatening message was posted Monday on Facebook and school district officials alerted the police on Wednesday. Extra officers were assigned to school buildings.

Police said the alleged threat did not mention any specific school, student or employee.

No school district activities were affected by the situation.