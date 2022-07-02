Burlington police more open on police records, still withholding some locations

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department has slowed its practice of withholding public information on calls for service after experts questioned whether doing so violated the state's open records law.

A new disclosure of daily police calls in Burlington shows just 20 instances in which information is being withheld, out of a total of 1,800 calls for service in the 49 days from May 10 and June 28.

The department previously was withholding reports from public access at a much higher rate, surpassing an average of one every day at one point.

In addition, where the department now continues withholding information about sexual assaults and other possible criminal matters, officials are disclosing the general nature of the incidents while still withholding the exact locations.

Police had previously withheld all information on certain types of calls, to the point where the general public was being kept in the dark about serious criminal activity taking place in the community.

In a report last month in The Journal Times, open records experts questioned the police department's practice of concealing all information about any police call that had resulted — or could result — in the ongoing investigation or prosecution of a suspect.

Although state law allows police records to be withheld from the public in limited instances where ongoing investigations could be compromised, experts say the law does not permit an across-the-board policy of concealment without equal regard for the importance of public transparency.

Burlington Police Sgt. Robert Jones said the new disclosures on police calls in May and June were subjected to careful consideration on an individualized basis.

"A balancing test was applied to each of the redacted calls for service," Jones wrote in an email. "And in applying the balancing test, it was determined redaction of the call outweighed the need for public disclosure."

The 20 incidents where police redacted certain information, usually just the locations, included three sexual assaults reported on June 25, June 20 and June 3.

Other incidents where police withheld the locations included — as described in police terminology — family trouble, bail jumping, a mental subject, domestic abuse, a suspicious person, and several welfare checks.

In citing a legal basis for redacting the information, Jones invoked laws that provide for discretion to protect the rights of victims and those under treatment for mental health problems.

The police department previously had invoked only an open records exception that applies to ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

The Journal Times report last month showed that Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson has urged police in Burlington and elsewhere to withhold public records in any case that remains unresolved in court — a process that can last months or even years.

Hanson has since defended the practice, saying that releasing police reports could endanger the lives of police officers, could expose law enforcement strategies, could prompt suspects or witnesses to flee or cause other issues.

She also invoked "Marsy's Law," a victim-rights law added to Wisconsin's state constitution by voters in 2020 that critics say undermines the rights of the accused and causes undue secrecy in police records.

"The Racine County District Attorney’s Office and all law enforcement agencies within Racine County work very hard to be as open and transparent with the public as we are able to," Hanson wrote in response to The Journal Times report. "The work we all do, however, requires that the timing of releasing information is done with great caution and care."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.