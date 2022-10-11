 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
BURLINGTON | 'I WAS IN SHOCK AND DISBELIEF'

Burlington Police investigating after anti-racism activist received racist threat in the mail

Laura Bielefeldt addresses supporters outside Burlington City Council after event

Laura Bielefeldt, center, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, addresses supporters outside City Hall in mid-August after a crowd confronted the Burlington City Council about racial tensions in the community. 

 Scott Williams

BURLINGTON — The leader of an anti-racism group is working with police to identify the source of an anonymous death threat that she received at home.

Police said they are engaging U.S. postal authorities and a state crime laboratory in an effort to identify the source of a threat directed at Laura Bielefeldt, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

Laura Bielefeldt

Bielefeldt 

Bielefeldt, who also serves on a city task force to improve race relations, said she was deeply troubled Sept. 13 to find the threatening racist letter delivered in her family's mailbox in Burlington.

Using the N-word, the letter contained the message, "The only good n----- is a dead n-----." It was unsigned and contained little more except another note that declared, "Breaking news."

To see a photograph of the racist threat, click here

People are also reading…

"I was in shock and disbelief," Bielefeldt said of receiving the threat.

Postmarked on Sept. 2, the letter was mailed shortly after Bielefeldt publicly criticized Burlington city leaders for not responding more forcefully toward a Confederate flag display.

It also came just a few days after state education officials sided with Bielefeldt and chastised the Burlington Area School District for mishandling a complaint about football players using racial slurs toward members of an opposing team.

The hate mail carried a Milwaukee postmark. Bielefeldt suspects it was mailed by someone from Burlington and that it was a response to her activism in the community.

Although she has been the target of slurs and threats before, she said this was particularly worrisome, because it arrived at her home and it included her exact home address.

"It felt so much more personal to me," she said.

Brian Zmudzinski new police chief Burlington

Zmudzinski

Burlington Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski said investigators are sending the letter and envelope to a state crime laboratory in an effort to find any fingerprints or DNA that could lead to a suspect.

Police also have engaged with the U.S. Postal Service to identify any other evidence pointing to a potential source for the threat.

Saying he agrees that the letter represented a death threat, Zmudzinski said officers have stepped up patrols around Bielefeldt's house to protect her and her family since learning of the incident.

"This matter has the full support of our department," he said. "We take it very serious."

The previous leader of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Darnisha Garbade, reported similar threats and vandalism to her home before she stepped down and moved out of Burlington last year, turning the group over to Bielefeldt.

Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank addresses discrimination finding by the Department of Public Instruction; video published Monday, April 12, 2021

The coalition has been working for years to confront racism in Burlington schools and the community at large. The group requested a state investigation that resulted in an April 2021 finding of a "racially hostile environment" in the schools that required corrective action by school administrators.

Erin Ramczyk, another member of the coalition, said she was horrified when she heard about the death threat mailed to Bielefeldt's home.

Ramczyk said she sympathizes with Bielefeldt, knowing that whoever was responsible for the hate mail took time to compose the letter on a computer and then meticulously have it delivered to her home address.

"That says a lot — it was very deliberate," Ramczyk said. "And that's scary."

Ramczyk and Bielefeldt both serve on a task force created by Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty to discuss race relations in the community and implement recommendations in the schools and elsewhere.

Bielefeldt, a married mother of three, is the daughter of an Hispanic mother and a Native American father. Her adult daughter's African-American boyfriend was living temporarily with the family when the hate mail arrived.

Bielefeldt said she had been out of town for an extended period when she returned home and found the racist threat Sept. 13 in her mailbox.

For a while afterwards, she and her family members slept in "shifts," she said, so that one person could stay awake and guard the house while others were sleeping; she said it was not the first time they have taken that safety precaution.

She was not initially certain that Burlington police would respond appropriately to the hate mail, but after meeting with the chief and other top officials, she voiced confidence that police are giving the incident proper consideration. "I do believe they are putting forth a good effort," she said.

Zmudzinski said it is too soon to predict whether investigators will be able to identify a suspect. The chief, however, said he hopes that whoever sent the racist threat will "see their day in court."

He added: "Nobody should be on the receiving end of that kind of hate mail."

Watch Now: How to have effective conversations about racism, and more of today's top videos

A psychologist discusses how to have effective conversations with your children and others about racism, Black Lives Matter protests have spread as far as Europe and Australia, George Floyd's brother discussed police violence and racial injustice in front of the U.S. House of Representatives, and more of today's top videos.

How to have effective conversations about racism
National
AP

How to have effective conversations about racism

  • Updated
  • 0

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, more people are having important conversations about racism and racial injustice. But how do y…

#BLM protests have spread far beyond America's borders
National
AP

#BLM protests have spread far beyond America's borders

  • Updated
  • 0

From Brussels to Tokyo to Sydney, protestors have been hitting the streets in cities around the world in support of the #BLM movement. Here's …

George Floyd's brother to lawmakers: 'Stop the pain'
National
AP

George Floyd's brother to lawmakers: 'Stop the pain'

  • Updated
  • 0

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives took up the issues of police violence and racial injustice in America on Wednesday in the fir…

'Not just a tragedy, a crime': George Floyd buried
National
AP

'Not just a tragedy, a crime': George Floyd buried

  • Updated
  • 0

George Floyd, whose death sparked global protests against police violence and racism, was laid to rest following emotional service in Houston.…

Navy to ban Confederate flags following Marine Corps order
National
AP

Navy to ban Confederate flags following Marine Corps order

  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. Navy plans to ban Confederate battle flags from all public spaces and work areas on its bases, ships, submarines, and aircraft.

Police policies are changing and budgets are shrinking, but protesters want more
National
AP

Police policies are changing and budgets are shrinking, but protesters want more

  • Updated
  • 0

Every day since George Floyd's death on a street in Minneapolis, hundreds of thousands have marched across the country, demanding an end to th…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.

See 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns at the Racine Zoo

See 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns at the Racine Zoo

Unlike the Halloween Glow events of the past couple years where attendees remained in their cars, the Racine Zoo is inviting the public to walk its paths at night for a fun light event that's all about jack-o'-lanterns, more than 1,000 of them to be inexact. It's fittingly called Jack-O'-Lantern Nights, and runs through Oct. 30.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers may have discovered light from the first star to have ever existed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News