Burlington Police investigating after anti-racism activist received racist threat in the mail

BURLINGTON — The leader of an anti-racism group is working with police to identify the source of an anonymous death threat that she received at home.

Police said they are engaging U.S. postal authorities and a state crime laboratory in an effort to identify the source of a threat directed at Laura Bielefeldt, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

Bielefeldt, who also serves on a city task force to improve race relations, said she was deeply troubled Sept. 13 to find the threatening racist letter delivered in her family's mailbox in Burlington.

Using the N-word, the letter contained the message, "The only good n----- is a dead n-----." It was unsigned and contained little more except another note that declared, "Breaking news."

"I was in shock and disbelief," Bielefeldt said of receiving the threat.

Postmarked on Sept. 2, the letter was mailed shortly after Bielefeldt publicly criticized Burlington city leaders for not responding more forcefully toward a Confederate flag display.

It also came just a few days after state education officials sided with Bielefeldt and chastised the Burlington Area School District for mishandling a complaint about football players using racial slurs toward members of an opposing team.

The hate mail carried a Milwaukee postmark. Bielefeldt suspects it was mailed by someone from Burlington and that it was a response to her activism in the community.

Although she has been the target of slurs and threats before, she said this was particularly worrisome, because it arrived at her home and it included her exact home address.

"It felt so much more personal to me," she said.

Burlington Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski said investigators are sending the letter and envelope to a state crime laboratory in an effort to find any fingerprints or DNA that could lead to a suspect.

Police also have engaged with the U.S. Postal Service to identify any other evidence pointing to a potential source for the threat.

Saying he agrees that the letter represented a death threat, Zmudzinski said officers have stepped up patrols around Bielefeldt's house to protect her and her family since learning of the incident.

"This matter has the full support of our department," he said. "We take it very serious."

The previous leader of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Darnisha Garbade, reported similar threats and vandalism to her home before she stepped down and moved out of Burlington last year, turning the group over to Bielefeldt.

The coalition has been working for years to confront racism in Burlington schools and the community at large. The group requested a state investigation that resulted in an April 2021 finding of a "racially hostile environment" in the schools that required corrective action by school administrators.

Erin Ramczyk, another member of the coalition, said she was horrified when she heard about the death threat mailed to Bielefeldt's home.

Ramczyk said she sympathizes with Bielefeldt, knowing that whoever was responsible for the hate mail took time to compose the letter on a computer and then meticulously have it delivered to her home address.

"That says a lot — it was very deliberate," Ramczyk said. "And that's scary."

Ramczyk and Bielefeldt both serve on a task force created by Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty to discuss race relations in the community and implement recommendations in the schools and elsewhere.

Bielefeldt, a married mother of three, is the daughter of an Hispanic mother and a Native American father. Her adult daughter's African-American boyfriend was living temporarily with the family when the hate mail arrived.

Bielefeldt said she had been out of town for an extended period when she returned home and found the racist threat Sept. 13 in her mailbox.

For a while afterwards, she and her family members slept in "shifts," she said, so that one person could stay awake and guard the house while others were sleeping; she said it was not the first time they have taken that safety precaution.

She was not initially certain that Burlington police would respond appropriately to the hate mail, but after meeting with the chief and other top officials, she voiced confidence that police are giving the incident proper consideration. "I do believe they are putting forth a good effort," she said.

Zmudzinski said it is too soon to predict whether investigators will be able to identify a suspect. The chief, however, said he hopes that whoever sent the racist threat will "see their day in court."

He added: "Nobody should be on the receiving end of that kind of hate mail."