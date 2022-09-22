 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BURLINGTON POLICE

Burlington Police Commission promotes sergeant to second-in-command

BURLINGTON — A 15-year veteran of the Burlington Police Department has been promoted to the department’s second-in-command position.

The Burlington Police and Fire Commission has promoted Jeremy Krusemark to lieutenant, putting him in line just behind the police chief.

Chief Brian Zmudzinski had been lieutenant for seven years before being promoted in May following the retirement of Chief Mark Anderson.

Krusemark, a U.S. Navy veteran, joined the police department in 2007 as a patrolman. He also served as a marine water patrol officer on Browns Lake and Bohners Lake through the Town of Burlington.

He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2015, serving as one of five sergeants in the department.

He has a master’s degree from the private Bellevue University in Nebraska.

The other sergeants are Robert Jones, Matthew Barrows, Scott Wasilevich and Nicolas Aron.

According to the Police and Fire Commission, Jones, Barrows and Wasilevich also were applicants for the lieutenant position.

The commission voted Sept. 12 to promote Krusemark, and he officially took his new position effective Sept. 19.

The department has about 14 other officers and investigators.

Jeremy Krusemark new lieutenant Burlington Police Department

Krusemark
