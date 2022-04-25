Burlington police chief announces retirement after nearly 30 years of service

BURLINGTON — The city's police chief has announced his retirement, and city officials already are reviewing applications from those hoping to succeed him.

Chief Mark Anderson is stepping down, effective May 20, after nearly 30 years with the police department, including the past seven years as chief.

Anderson, 52, said he will miss serving the community, and he will remember how much support he got while leading the department that includes about two-dozen officers.

"I have been a part of this community since my parents moved here in the mid-1970s," Anderson said in an email, "and have always known that Burlington is a great place to live, and to work, and to visit."

Anderson earns $117,624 a year as police chief.

City Administrator Carina Walters and other officials could not be reached for comment about the search for a new police chief.

The Police and Fire Commission met to consider two candidates for police chief on April 21 — two days after Anderson publicly announced his retirement plans.

The two candidates have not been identified. The Police and Fire Commission agenda indicates that commission members met behind closed doors.

Members of the commission later either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment. City records show that the commission chairman is Peter Hintz and that the commission also includes Patrick Albers, Chris Miller, Bridget Hinchliffe and Troy Everson.

Anderson announced his retirement April 19 during a Burlington City Council meeting, with no prior indication on that meeting's agenda that any such announcement was coming. It was the same meeting where new aldermen were sworn in following the April 5 election.

Just after the elected officials took their oath of office, Mayor Jeannie Hefty invited the police chief to deliver a statement.

Anderson prefaced his remarks this way: "I apologize I'm not on the itinerary." He then said he was retiring effective May 20, and he thanked aldermen and others for their support over the years.

"Your police department is a success because of the support you've given," he told the council members.

The police department spends about $3.4 million a year to handle about 13,000 calls for service, or about 35 a day. That includes 2,500 traffic stops each year.

Anderson joined the police department in 1994 as a dispatcher before climbing the ranks to become chief.

Other top officials in the department include Lt. Brian Zmudzinski, Detective Sgt. Robert Jones and Patrol Sgts. Jeremy Krusemark, Matthew Barrows, Scott Wasilevich and Nicholas Aron.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.