Burlington Plaza Theater announce reopening this weekend

The Plaza Theater of Burlington has announced its plans to re-open to the public with safety measures in place.

Burlington Plaza Theater is set to open Friday with an offering of free indoor movies along with the outdoor pop-up movie Saturday night, which is sponsored by the Burlington Kiwanis Club and is also free to the public.

According to a press release, Saturday’s Pop-Up Movie feature is set to be the 1989 classic version of Batman, starring Michael Keaton as Batman, Jack Nicholson as the “Homicidal clown villain Joker,” along with Kim Basinger as the reporter Vicki Vale.

Reineman’s True Value parking lot, across from the theater, will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m., with vehicles, chairs or blankets welcome.

As for indoor movies, Plaza Theater will offer Batman and Smallfoot, a 2018 animated movie that turns the tables on the Legend of Bigfoot as Channing Tatum plays a Yeti attempting to track down “elusive human creatures.” James Corden and Zendaya also star in the movie.