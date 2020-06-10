You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burlington Plaza Theater announce reopening this weekend
0 comments
alert top story
Burlington cinema

Burlington Plaza Theater announce reopening this weekend

The Plaza Theater of Burlington has announced its plans to re-open to the public with safety measures in place.

Burlington Plaza Theater is set to open Friday with an offering of free indoor movies along with the outdoor pop-up movie Saturday night, which is sponsored by the Burlington Kiwanis Club and is also free to the public.

According to a press release, Saturday’s Pop-Up Movie feature is set to be the 1989 classic version of Batman, starring Michael Keaton as Batman, Jack Nicholson as the “Homicidal clown villain Joker,” along with Kim Basinger as the reporter Vicki Vale.

Reineman’s True Value parking lot, across from the theater, will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m., with vehicles, chairs or blankets welcome.

As for indoor movies, Plaza Theater will offer Batman and Smallfoot, a 2018 animated movie that turns the tables on the Legend of Bigfoot as Channing Tatum plays a Yeti attempting to track down “elusive human creatures.” James Corden and Zendaya also star in the movie.

Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing and COVID-19 preventative measures, which include the requirement of face coverings in the concession area. Exact show times can be found at plaza4.com or on the theater’s Facebook page.

As for new releases, studios currently do not have any new movies ready as theaters begin to re-open and are not scheduled until July.

Three releases are tentatively planned for July: Unhinged, a thriller about road rage starring Russel Crowe; Tenet, a sci-fi spy thriller directed by Christopher Nolan; and Disney’s live action remake of its 1990 animated blockbuster Mulan.

For now, studios are offering selections of pre-March 2020 and classic movies for theaters choosing to re-open, which Plaza Theater will begin taking advantage of this weekend. 

Owner Shad Branen will reopen the family’s historic Geneva Theater in downtown Lake Geneva next weekend, also showing free classic movies. 

Houston, we have a problem

A women in April walks dogs past the Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington. Due to concern about the spread of the coronavirus, theaters, including the Plaza, have had to shut down. The sign reads, "Houston, we have a problem," an homage to the famous misquote often attribute to the 1995 film "Apollo 13."
+36 In Photos: Racine's former movie theaters
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'
Local News

Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'

  • 4 min to read

Gus Harris is a passionate, athletic black man with a foreign accent; he's also a husband, father, business owner and a pillar of the Kenosha community. But on May 17, there was a police officer approaching his vehicle. Harris was immediately nervous. He's heard too many stories and seen too many videos where these interactions end with an arrest, a fight or a death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News