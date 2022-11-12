 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEST END

Burlington planners postpone action on quarry proposal opposed by neighbors

BURLINGTON — A controversial proposal for a quarry operation on the city’s south side is being delayed.

Burlington Plan Commission members were scheduled to take action Wednesday, but they postponed their deliberations until Dec. 13.

The issue is scheduled for consideration at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Common Council Chambers at 224 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public.

Reesman Co. is seeking rezoning and a permit at 808 and 892 McHenry St. to establish a mining operation at an old family farm. The company wants to quarry a large hill on the property, then transform the flattened area into an expansion of the adjacent Burlington Industrial Park.

Old Sullivan farm proposed for quarry and redevelopment in Burlington

Located at 808 and 892 McHenry St. in Burlington, the old Sullivan farm is shown bottom left in this aerial photo, with trees colored darker above and to the right, plus the Burlington Industrial Park upper right.

Reesman expects to remove 200,000 tons of sand and gravel from the site annually over a period of 10 to 12 years.

Neighboring businesses and homeowners oppose the quarry proposal out of concern that it would create excessive dust and noise, leaving the neighborhood an unhealthy mess.

A similar proposal from Reesman was shot down about 30 years ago.

