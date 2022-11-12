Burlington planners postpone action on quarry proposal opposed by neighbors

Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world's needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron,…
The issue is scheduled for consideration at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Common Council Chambers at 224 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public.
Reesman Co. is seeking rezoning and a permit at 808 and 892 McHenry St. to establish a mining operation at an old family farm. The company wants to quarry a large hill on the property, then transform the flattened area into an expansion of the adjacent Burlington Industrial Park.
Reesman expects to remove 200,000 tons of sand and gravel from the site annually over a period of 10 to 12 years.
Located at 808 and 892 McHenry St. in Burlington, the old Sullivan farm is shown bottom left in this aerial photo, with trees colored darker above and to the right, plus the Burlington Industrial Park upper right.