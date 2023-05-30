BURLINGTON — A holiday tradition made a star-spangled return Monday with a revival of Burlington’s Memorial Day parade.
Spectators lined the city’s streets and cheered marching bands, military groups and entertainers for a spirited exhibition that took place under sunny blue skies.
The Memorial Day parade was cancelled the previous three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other circumstances.
Seeing the tradition return and the community come together on a day honoring the nation’s fallen war heroes left Burlington residents feeling proud and energized.
“It’s giving me goosebumps,” said Julia Sanders of Burlington, who watched the parade alongside her husband, Gary Sanders.
Whether in folding chairs, on blankets or just plunked down on a curb, friends and families took their places and marveled at the moving spectacle along Kane Street, Robert Street and Milwaukee Avenue.
As military groups and other participants assembled Monday on Kane Street for a 9 a.m. kickoff, Marine veteran Joe Terhardt talked about the importance of remembering those lost on America’s battlefields.
Seeing three Memorial Days pass without a proper parade made Terhardt feel sad.
“It took the spirit away,” he said. “Now the spirit’s coming back.”
Among others participating in the revived parade were the Echoes of Camp Randall marching band, Boy Scout Troop 336, the Burlington Fire Department, Western Racine County Special Olympics, the Burlington Area Car Club and Burlington Little League.
Serving as grand marshals were World War II veterans LeRoy Stoehr and Ples Ivy.
Other participating dignitaries included Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
The parade concluded at Veterans Terrace, where a remembrance and ceremony were held for military members lost in battle.
Burlington resident Elizabeth Ross watched from a grassy spot, saying that she wished she could have brought her clarinet and joined one of the marching bands.
Wearing a floppy hat and waving a U.S. flag, Ross was content to observe and cheer the return of tradition.
“It’s marvelous,” she said. “I would not miss it.”
Photos: Burlington cheers the return of the city's Memorial Day parade
LeRoy Stoehr and Ples Ivy grand marshals of Burlington Memorial Day parade 2023
Parade organizer Mike Olson of VFW Post 2823 at start of Burlington Memorial Day parade
Miss Racine Margret Hinze rides atop a car during the Burlington Memorial Day parade
Elizabeth Ross waves flag for revived Burlington Memorial Day parade
Ellie and Tommy Lesser brother and sister watch parade from their wagon
Nina Palmersheim with her two kids watch Burlington's Memorial Day parade
Military color guard marches in formation for Burlington Memorial Day parade
Crowd lines the street on Kane Street in Burlington for Memorial Day parade
Performer walks on stilts during Burlington's Memorial Day parade
Kyle Bartelson rides a tractor in the Burlington Memorial Day parade
Veteran Joe Terhardt falls in line with fellow veterans to march in Memorial Day parade
Special Olympics group rides float in Burlington's Memorial Day parade
Sisters Kim and Pam Travis march and hand out flags in Burlington Memorial Day parade
Brother and sister Henley and Wally Hefty wave flags for Burlington Memorial Day parade
Military members march in Burlington Memorial Day parade
Burlington Area Car Club member waves flags during Memorial Day parade
UW marching band unit performs during Burlington Memorial Day parade
Juggler entertains the crowd while marching in the Burlington Memorial Day parade
Bob Wright with his basset hound Bertha Sue at Burlington Memorial Day parade
Boy Scout Troop 336 marches in Burlington Memorial Day parade
Stunt performer rides motorized miniature wagon in Burlington Memorial Day parade
Spectators watch a horse unit pass during the Burlington Memorial Day parade