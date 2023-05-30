Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BURLINGTON — A holiday tradition made a star-spangled return Monday with a revival of Burlington’s Memorial Day parade.

Spectators lined the city’s streets and cheered marching bands, military groups and entertainers for a spirited exhibition that took place under sunny blue skies.

The Memorial Day parade was cancelled the previous three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other circumstances.

Seeing the tradition return and the community come together on a day honoring the nation’s fallen war heroes left Burlington residents feeling proud and energized.

“It’s giving me goosebumps,” said Julia Sanders of Burlington, who watched the parade alongside her husband, Gary Sanders.

Whether in folding chairs, on blankets or just plunked down on a curb, friends and families took their places and marveled at the moving spectacle along Kane Street, Robert Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Spectators waved flags and cheered as more than 30 floats and marching units passed by during the early morning event.

For organizer Mike Olson and others who helped to plan the parade, it was the culmination of months of work to bring back the Memorial Day tradition.

Olson said he was thrilled to see the crowds return and the sun shining down on Burlington.

“Everybody’s in great spirits,” he said. “The community was excited for this to come back.”

For many years, the parade was a part of Burlington’s Chocolate- Fest festival every Memorial Day weekend.

But after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted things and ChocolateFest ceased to exist, the parade vanished in 2020.

Although Burlington Jamboree has emerged as a successor to ChocolateFest, the parade remained dormant until this year.

Joining forces to rekindle the event was VFW Post 2823, the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the Marine Corps League.

As military groups and other participants assembled Monday on Kane Street for a 9 a.m. kickoff, Marine veteran Joe Terhardt talked about the importance of remembering those lost on America’s battlefields.

Seeing three Memorial Days pass without a proper parade made Terhardt feel sad.

“It took the spirit away,” he said. “Now the spirit’s coming back.”

Among others participating in the revived parade were the Echoes of Camp Randall marching band, Boy Scout Troop 336, the Burlington Fire Department, Western Racine County Special Olympics, the Burlington Area Car Club and Burlington Little League.

Serving as grand marshals were World War II veterans LeRoy Stoehr and Ples Ivy.

Other participating dignitaries included Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The parade concluded at Veterans Terrace, where a remembrance and ceremony were held for military members lost in battle.

Burlington resident Elizabeth Ross watched from a grassy spot, saying that she wished she could have brought her clarinet and joined one of the marching bands.

Wearing a floppy hat and waving a U.S. flag, Ross was content to observe and cheer the return of tradition.

“It’s marvelous,” she said. “I would not miss it.”

