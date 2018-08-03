BURLINGTON — The state champion Little League team, the Burlington 9-11 All Stars, are scheduled to be honored with a parade at 6 p.m. today, Friday, Aug. 3, in Burlington.
The parade route will start at Menards, 2100 Milwaukee Ave., and proceed on Milwaukee Avenue, turn on Pine Street and stop at Wehmhoff Square in the heart of the Downtown district, where there will be a short program honoring the athletes.
“Cheer them on, share this and see you there,” Mayor Jeannie Hefty said in a Facebook post.
The team took home the state title last year as well.
