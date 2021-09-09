Burlington OKs volunteer church labor for $25,000 city construction project

BURLINGTON — Church volunteers will be permitted to install new audio and video equipment on city property, after aldermen agreed to the arrangement as an alternative to seeking competitive contractor bids.
The Burlington City Council on Tuesday approved an offer from LifeBridge Church, 457 Milwaukee Ave., to use volunteers for a remodeling project funded by taxpayers at an estimated cost of $25,000.
LifeBridge Church officials offered to perform the audio/video installation and other work on the City Council Chambers property after an earlier no-bid city contract award was rescinded.
City Council members on Tuesday approved the arrangement without asking questions about the church group’s work experience or whether LifeBridge will have the sort of insurance generally required of contractors working on public job sites.
“I think this is awesome,” Alderman Jon Schultz said of the volunteer agreement.
The city is planning to remodel its City Council Chambers with new audio and video equipment, as well as repainting. The publicly owned facilities are part of the City Hall complex at Pine and Jefferson streets.
The city last month awarded a $77,064 contract for the project, which also included carpentry work, flooring, countertops and more. Rather than seek competitive bids, city staff sought out contractors privately.
State law requires local government to advertise for competitive bids from contractors whenever spending more than $25,000 on a public construction project.
After questions were raised, city officials rescinded the original contract, trimmed the project to just audio/video upgrades and painting, and set a $25,000 limit on the expenditures.
Bevin Dawson, an audio and video contractor who was part of the original contract deal, also works as a staff member at LifeBridge Church. He and other church representatives then decided to offer volunteers for the city project.
A church official said LifeBridge does not have construction site liability insurance, but would seek out such coverage if needed before proceeding with the work.
City Administrator Carina Walters told aldermen Tuesday she was pleased to hear LifeBridge Church come forward with the offer of volunteer labor. Walters compared it to a city-run winter festival that is aided by volunteers.
“This is not unlike that at all,” she said. “This is a clear example of the community coming together.”
Walters offered no assessment on whether the project will cost less than it would with competitive bidding. But she told the council that LifeBridge has construction experience because some members helped to build the church.
Aldermen applauded the arrangement for the City Council Chambers project, which they, too, compared with other community volunteer efforts, including creation of a volunteer fire department in the 1800s.
“Burlington was built on volunteerism,” Alderman Tom Preusker said.
LifeBridge Church officials plan to complete the city project Oct. 10 as part of a community volunteer outreach.