Burlington OKs volunteer church labor for $25,000 city construction project

The city last month awarded a $77,064 contract for the project, which also included carpentry work, flooring, countertops and more. Rather than seek competitive bids, city staff sought out contractors privately.

State law requires local government to advertise for competitive bids from contractors whenever spending more than $25,000 on a public construction project.

After questions were raised, city officials rescinded the original contract, trimmed the project to just audio/video upgrades and painting, and set a $25,000 limit on the expenditures.

Bevin Dawson, an audio and video contractor who was part of the original contract deal, also works as a staff member at LifeBridge Church. He and other church representatives then decided to offer volunteers for the city project.

A church official said LifeBridge does not have construction site liability insurance, but would seek out such coverage if needed before proceeding with the work.