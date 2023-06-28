BURLINGTON — While Burlington city officials said they were unaware that Bear Real Estate intended to resell the St. Francis Friary property, they are welcoming the new buyer to the community.

The Chicago-based Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest plans to repurpose the site at 2457 Browns Lake Drive as a center for youth camps and religious retreats.

Bear Real Estate had presented the city with a proposal to transform the 146-acre friary into single-family homes and other residential development, including affordable housing.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty and other city officials said they were unaware of the Kenosha-based developer's intention to abandon redevelopment and resell the property.

"Was it a surprise? Yes, it was," Hefty said. "But this is solely private. We as a city aren't going to pass judgment on private decisions."

Officials at Bear Real Estate have declined to comment.

The company purchased the friary in mid-May from the Franciscan Friars, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Province, and sold the property about two weeks later to the Institute of Christ the King.

Racine County real estate records show that Bear Real Estate paid the friars $2.4 million for the property and sold it for $3.5 million.

The deal leaves the friars with about 14 acres, and Bear Real Estate is holding onto another small parcel.

The Chicago institute said it purchased about 105 acres which will be renamed the Sacred Heart Retreat Center.

Alderman Jon Schultz, president of the Burlington City Council, said that while he knew of no opposition to Bear Real Estate's development plans, he said the retreat center sounds worthwhile, too.

Schultz said he hopes visitors to the center will experience Burlington's downtown and other attractions.

"I was excited for Bear's redevelopment plans, but I'm also excited the property will be preserved and still put to good use," he said. "It's nice to see such varied demand for the property."

Bear Real Estate in January 2022 presented the city with a proposal to acquire the property and build 102 new single-family homes, 80 multi-family units, another 80 housing units for senior citizens or others, and a commercial building overlooking Browns Lake Drive.

The City Council and Plan Commission held a special joint workshop to hear the company's proposal.

Alderman Tom Vos said he supported the proposal, because Burlington needs more housing and a greater variety of housing options, and noted that the company has other development projects in the works locally.

He also was unaware of the sale to the Institute of Christ the King until it was announced about a week ago.

"I was surprised, but then I wasn't surprised," he said. "I guess that's what entrepreneurship is."

Hefty said she and other city officials had talked with the Franciscan Friars about their plans for selling the property.

The mayor said she wanted to preserve the statues, shrines and other artifacts that have become part of the site through the years and expressed confidence that the new religious group will protect such treasures.

"That area is so sacred," she said. "There are so many in our community that are thrilled with the grounds of the friary staying the same."

