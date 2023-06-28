Alderman Jon Schultz, president of the Burlington City Council, said that while he knew of no opposition to Bear Real Estate's development plans, he said the retreat center sounds worthwhile, too.
Schultz said he hopes visitors to the center will experience Burlington's downtown and other attractions.
"I was excited for Bear's redevelopment plans, but I'm also excited the property will be preserved and still put to good use," he said. "It's nice to see such varied demand for the property."
Bear Real Estate in January 2022 presented the city with a proposal to acquire the property and build 102 new single-family homes, 80 multi-family units, another 80 housing units for senior citizens or others, and a commercial building overlooking Browns Lake Drive.
The City Council and Plan Commission held a special joint workshop to hear the company's proposal.
Alderman Tom Vos said he supported the proposal, because Burlington needs more housing and a greater variety of housing options, and noted that the company has other development projects in the works locally.
He also was unaware of the sale to the Institute of Christ the King until it was announced about a week ago.
"I was surprised, but then I wasn't surprised," he said. "I guess that's what entrepreneurship is."
Hefty said she and other city officials had talked with the Franciscan Friars about their plans for selling the property.
The mayor said she wanted to preserve the statues, shrines and other artifacts that have become part of the site through the years and expressed confidence that the new religious group will protect such treasures.
"That area is so sacred," she said. "There are so many in our community that are thrilled with the grounds of the friary staying the same."
Many visitors to the St. Francis Friary in Burlington have donated statues over the years after making pilgrimages to the site, which opened in 1931. The Chicago-based Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest plans to open a religious retreat center on the property.
Bear Real Estate's proposal for the St. Francis Friary property in Burlington, as presented in early 2022, shows the friary near the center, surrounded by a redevelopment to include homes and apartments for an estimated 250 families.