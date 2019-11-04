MADISON — Veteran Burlington Police Officer Bryan Wangnoss spends a lot of time in and out of uniform serving others. He doesn’t do it for the recognition — but people have noticed.
On Thursday, Wangnoss is to be honored in Madison in front of the state Assembly during the floor session and is to receive the Hometown Hero Award, the highest civilian award bestowed by the Assembly.
Wangnoss is being recognized for his work with the Special Olympics and Law Enforcement Torch Run.
He has volunteered with the Special Olympics and Careers Industries in Burlington for nearly all of the 20 years he has been with the City of Burlington Police Department.
His interest started when he was growing up in Monroe with a classmate who was involved in the Special Olympics. His niece, who has Down syndrome, competes in track and field events in the Georgia Special Olympics.
“Officer Wangnoss has been a fundraising force for the Special Olympics,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. “He is an incredible public servant who has selflessly devoted countless hours raising awareness and funds for this worthy cause.”
Wangnoss recently represented Wisconsin at the 2019 Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, as part of the Final Leg team, which consists of law enforcement officers and Special Olympic athletes from around the world.
“They draw you in — moreso the athletes than anything,” said Wangnoss about the Special Olympic athletes in a February interview with The Journal Times. “They never seem to be upset with things. They’re happy to see you, always trying to make you laugh, things like that, that brightens your day.”
Vos will honor Wangnoss at the beginning of the floor session at 1 p.m. Thursday. The group joining the officer at the ceremony is to include his parents David and Alice Wangnoss and Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson. The award ceremony can be viewed live on WisEye.org.
