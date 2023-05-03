BURLINGTON — An instrumental Burlington nonprofit appeared in danger of closing, but it will likely continue thanks to support from community members.

Music Matters Inc., a nonprofit that has helped fund music education in Burlington schools for more than a decade, needs additional board members and volunteers to continue to operate.

Music Matters currently only has two board members, and if more are not found, the nonprofit likely will cease to exist at the end of 2023.

That appears unlikely, though.

Sueann Edenhofer, Music Matters president, and Marcia Harlfinger, Music Matters vice president, said that during recent informational sessions, community members have expressed a willingness to serve on the board and volunteer.

They need at least four people to serve as executive board members but hope to have about 10 members in total.

Edenhofer and Harlfinger plan to select a new president soon, and then the rest of the board will be decided. They hope to have new members chosen by early June.

Edenhofer and Harlfinger have been the only board members since last fall.

“There's so much happening that it’s very difficult for us to be able to handle all of it,” Harlfinger said. “The more people you have, the easier it is. If you can’t do it, one of your other partners will.”

Edenhofer and Harlfinger plan to step down from their positions at the end of this year but will offer guidance to new board members.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Harlfinger said. “We’ll be glad to give them the support that they need.”

Music Matters began in 2009 and helps fund music education at public and private schools in Burlington. Since 2011, it has provided about $120,000 in grants for instruments such as ukuleles and drums and programs like a youth opera performance.

“We’re able to provide additional music education that the schools themselves might not be able to do,” Edenhofer said. “Exposing kids to opera — that is not a typical lesson … We’re providing an extension of music education that they wouldn’t normally receive, and that exposure is just priceless.”

Edenhofer and Harlfinger said the organization started as a way to help fill music education gaps after cuts at the Burlington Area School District.

Now, after a BASD operating referendum failed last month, they fear that more cuts to music programs are coming, which would result in a greater need for the assistance Music Matters provides.

There will likely be another operational referendum in spring 2024 for BASD. If that does not pass, music and many other school programs could be cut.

Harlfinger said those looming issues are “more dire” than the problems in 2009 that led to the creation of Music Matters.

“It’s just going to really deteriorate everything, not just the music,” Harlfinger said.

To help raise money, Music Matters board members and volunteers attend all of the 40-50 Burlington school concerts every year. They sell attire and baked goods, and proceeds from those sales help provide the grant funding.

Edenhofer enjoys “going to the concerts and meeting people, being a part of the community,” she said.

Edenhofer, who has served as president since 2018, said the best part of Music Matters is seeing students’ smiling when they are performing.

“To play an instrument is a great deal of fun,” Edenhofer said. “They enjoy it because of what they’re accomplishing, and they can hear what they’re learning. They can hear the changes and the progress that they make over time, so that educates them on what they’re capable of doing.”

Edenhofer appreciates the joy that music can bring, saying it is a needed outlet for students.

Harlfinger is a former music teacher and current substitute at BASD.

She said that, for some students, music is one of the only reasons they attend school.

“Music is one of those things that, for some people, it helps them survive and make it through the day,” Harlfinger said.

After fearing that Music Matters would be forced to end its operations, it appears the nonprofit will continue providing instruments and programs.

