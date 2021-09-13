 Skip to main content
Burlington newspaper publisher and civic figure Nancy Branen dead at 91
Burlington newspaper publisher and civic figure Nancy Branen dead at 91

Nancy Branen former Burlington newspaper publisher and civic figure dead at age 91

Nancy Branen

BURLINGTON — Longtime Burlington business and civic leader Nancy Branen has died at age 91.

Branen was the longtime publisher of the Burlington Standard Press newspaper, and she was active in local politics and civic affairs.

Family members posted on Branen's Facebook page that she died peacefully at her home on Friday.

"She was a pillar in the community and will be greatly missed," the family posted.

Branen's death is bringing an outpouring of tributes and remembrances.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty issued a statement calling Branen "a woman of grace," noting that the two had known each other since junior high school. They reconnected later in life, and Branen was there to offer congratulations when Hefty was elected in 1992 as Burlington's first woman mayor.

"God bless you, Nan. You made many friends in our community displaying the dignity you carried," Hefty wrote. "You will never be forgotten."

Branen's son, Shad Branen, who owns movies theaters in Burlington and Lake Geneva, was elected this year to the Burlington City Council.

Other tributes came from many people posting messages on Branen's Facebook page.

"She was a beautiful soul," wrote Philip Molitor.

"She was such a vital lady, full of passion and joy," added Jennifer Eisenbart.

The family is being assisted by Daniels Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Burlington. No arrangements have been announced yet.

Popcorn at the ready, Nan Branen, left, and Martha Schroeder stand for the playing of the National Anthem as they watch the broadcast of the Wisconsin-Oregon Rose Bowl game on a movie screen at the Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, Monday, Jan. 2, 2012. Admission to the theater was free, and the concession stand was open for purchases of snacks and drinks. About 50 people watched the game at the movie theater.
