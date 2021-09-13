Burlington newspaper publisher and civic figure Nancy Branen dead at 91

BURLINGTON — Longtime Burlington business and civic leader Nancy Branen has died at age 91.

Branen was the longtime publisher of the Burlington Standard Press newspaper, and she was active in local politics and civic affairs.

Family members posted on Branen's Facebook page that she died peacefully at her home on Friday.

"She was a pillar in the community and will be greatly missed," the family posted.

Branen's death is bringing an outpouring of tributes and remembrances.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty issued a statement calling Branen "a woman of grace," noting that the two had known each other since junior high school. They reconnected later in life, and Branen was there to offer congratulations when Hefty was elected in 1992 as Burlington's first woman mayor.

"God bless you, Nan. You made many friends in our community displaying the dignity you carried," Hefty wrote. "You will never be forgotten."