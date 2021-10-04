Burlington neighborhood has mixed reactions to flying of 'F--- Biden' flag

The owner of the flag could not be reached for comment at the house on Schemmer Street despite multiple attempts.

The owner of the house, Thomas Culbert of Union Grove, said he was unaware of the flag. But after hearing about it, he contacted his tenants on Schemmer Street and told them to remove the flag, because he considered the language inappropriate.

“We can’t have swearing on a flag in public,” he said.

Culbert declined to identify his tenants.

Some neighbors defend the Biden critic’s right to express a political viewpoint, even using language that many people consider profane.

Shanta Pasika, who lives just a few doors away, said that while she disagrees with the message, she supports the flag waver. She said she has heard criticism herself for having a yard sign outside her house that proclaims, “Black Lives Matter.”

Of the “F—- Biden” flag, she said: “Not my personal choice for decoration, but who am I to judge? If you feel that way, show it. Be authentic.”

City Council calls off discussion