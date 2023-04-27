Those watching “The Voice” this season may notice a familiar face.

Burlington High School 2018 graduate Rachel Christine Gebel, or simply Rachel Christine as she’s named on the show, lives in Delavan in Walworth County — but flew to Los Angeles last summer to be on the popular singing competition program.

“The Voice” Season 23, filmed at Universal Studios in Hollywood, kicked off March 6 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Christine’s episode aired Monday.

She advanced through the show’s knockouts and is now heading to the playoffs.

In the playoffs, the 20 remaining artists perform, and each coach advances only two artists to the live semi-finals.

Once the live performance shows begin, the top artists will compete against each other weekly during a live broadcast.

The TV audience votes to save its favorite artists.

“It’s been such a great experience,” Christine said, noting she was very nervous during the whole process.

But overall, being on “The Voice” was a “liberating experience,” she said. “I’ve been performing since I was 13, so I’m just pushing for publicity and trying to get my name out there.”

Getting on “The Voice” was a result of a lot of hard work, “grinding and paying my dues,” she said. “Now I’ve got my foot in this door, I know what I’m doing, and I know how to sing. I hope it opens doors for me and my sister as a duo.”

Viewers can find out what’s next for Christine in Monday’s episode, which airs at 7 p.m. Central time on NBC.

Christine was unable to share any sneak previews.

The process

In “The Voice,” undiscovered talents compete to be named “The Voice” and to receive the grand prize of a recording contract.

The show includes blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs and live performances.

During the process, the coaches have blocks, steals and saves which can drastically alter the way the competition goes.

During the first round, or blind auditions, the coaches hear the artists perform but don’t see them.

When coaches are impressed by the artist’s voice, they push a button to select the artist for their team.

If more than one coach pushes buttons, the artist gets to choose which coach to work with. If no one pushes a button, the artist is eliminated.

Christine, 22, said the blind auditions were “the most stressful, but the most liberating.”

She sang “Uninvited” by Alanis Morissette for the blind auditions and was selected by Chance the Rapper and Clarkson.

She chose Clarkson as her coach because she grew up listening to her, and Clarkson was her No. 1.

During the battle rounds, the coaches choose two of their own team members to vie against each other, singing the same song together. The coach chooses which artists will advance to the next round.

During the battle rounds, Christine faced off against JB Somers, and sang “Light On” by Maggie Rogers.

Christine won the round.

“I was very shocked. I thought for sure JB had that round,” she said.

For the knockouts, artists select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitors watch.

Coaches choose the winner, and the artist not selected is available for a “steal.” Each coach only has one “steal” for this round.

Five artists per team advance: four knockout winners and one “playoff pass” artist.

Christine performed “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac for the knockout and went up against Holly Brand, who sang “Blue Moon of Kentucky” by Rose Maddox.

Christine said she had all her things packed and was ready to go home because she thought Brand was going to win — and she had no idea which coaches had steals left.

Shelton, who is leaving “The Voice” after this season, gave his last-ever steal to Christine. Shelton is the only judge who has remained on the show since its 2011 inception.

“That was a pretty great moment for me,” Christine said. “I assumed Holly was going to win this one. She’s so talented, and I just knew she had it in the bag.”

Christine, who normally performs alternative rock and pop music, said she doesn’t do country music and thought she wouldn’t be what Shelton was looking for.

“The whole thing was a big surprise,” she said.

Christine’s favorite artists include Melissa Etheridge and Ann Wilson.

“It’s very comfortable genre for me. Just a bunch of angry women,” she added, laughing. “To do Stevie Nicks (of Fleetwood Mac) for this last round was right up my alley.”

Horan called Christine’s song one of his “favorite songs of all time.”

“Your ability to change things up was really impressive,” Horan said. “You smashed it out of the park. It was bullet-proof. It was really good.”

“You’re just a really incredibly gifted singer,” Clarkson said.

Shelton saved Christine because he was impressed that she wasn’t intimidated by Brand.

“What Holly did was … it was flashy, and it’s undeniable, and now you get to show everybody that you can do something just as incredible,” he said to Christine.

“I’m so happy I stole Rachel,” he said later. “She sang flawlessly. I just think she’s a very diverse vocalist, and I need that on my team.”

Burlington roots

Rachel and her sister Micah Lynn Gebel, 26, perform as the Gebel Girls duo throughout the Delavan, Lake Geneva and Burlington areas.

They both sing and play piano and take turns on the keys. Together they sing pop, country, rock, alternative and more.

They both work as bartenders part-time during the week, and on the weekends they perform together.

Christine said she went solo on “The Voice” because of their differing genre interests.

Their parents also are performers.

Their mother is singer and their father is a guitarist, and extended family members are musically inclined as well.

“I would watch my parents perform, and I just wanted to do that so bad,” Christine said. “I have a very large family that is musical and I’d just really like to carry that on.”

Although Christine’s love of singing started when she was a child, her love of performing started when she was at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.

Rod Stoughton teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade choir and general music at Karcher. He also has a band called Orange Crush that acts as a pep band at BHS basketball games.

“He is the reason why I’m doing what I’m doing today,” Christine said.

Christine sang for Orange Crush from eighth grade until the end of high school.

Singing for the band was how she learned how to hold a microphone and talk to a crowd, she said.

Being on “The Voice” is Christine’s biggest performance so far.

She previously competed in 2018 for Diva Quest, a nonprofit vocal scholarship competition in southeast Wisconsin.

Christine won the $1,000 first place scholarship.

She’s additionally performed with Elkhorn area-based Tallan Noble Latz, who appeared on season four of America’s Got Talent in 2009 and performs at local and international venues.

Christine’s also performed at the Brat Stop in Kenosha and Kelly’s Bleachers in Wind Lake.

“That was another step in music that got me out of the box,” she said.

Burlington native singer Rachel Christine Gebel competes on 'The Voice,' in photos Rachel Christine Gebel Rachel Christine Gebel Blind audition Blind audition Blind audition Rachel Christine at rehearsal Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Rachel Christine and JB Somers Rachel Christine and JB Somers Rachel Christine and JB Somers The knockouts Rachel Christine and Holly Brand Blake Shelton team