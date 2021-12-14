Burlington music store cuts ties with Kenosha County teacher charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

BURLINGTON — The owners of the Musicology music store say they have severed ties with a teacher charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Zachary Wendt, 38, who was charged Dec. 9 in Racine County Circuit Court, is a band teacher at Wheatland Center School who also offered private lessons at Musicology.

In a written statement, Musicology owner Joel Drouin said store officials are cooperating with police investigators, and that Wendt no longer is affiliated with the store.

"The person in question has been removed from our program," Drouin stated.

Located at 452 N. Pine St., Musicology is a retail music store that also offers private lessons on musical instruments. The store opened about five years ago.

According to the Racine County district attorney, Wendt's alleged victim was a 16-year-old girl who was involved in providing music instruction at Musicology.

Wendt, who lives in Burlington, is charged with two felony counts of sexual assault of a child, as well as possession of child pornography and other counts.

He is being held at the Racine County Jail on $500,000 bond. He is due back in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

In his statement, Drouin wrote that Musicology carefully screens potential employees and conducts background checks for past criminal activity. The store also is designed for safety, with security cameras and viewing windows on lesson rooms, he wrote.

"The safety and comfort of our students and customers has always been our top priority," he said. "We know how important it is for our students and their families to know they are in a safe space."

