Burlington music store cuts ties with Kenosha County teacher charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

Wendt, who lives in Burlington, is charged with two felony counts of sexual assault of a child, as well as possession of child pornography and other counts.
He is being held at the Racine County Jail on $500,000 bond. He is due back in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
In his statement, Drouin wrote that Musicology carefully screens potential employees and conducts background checks for past criminal activity. The store also is designed for safety, with security cameras and viewing windows on lesson rooms, he wrote.
"The safety and comfort of our students and customers has always been our top priority," he said. "We know how important it is for our students and their families to know they are in a safe space."
IN PHOTOS: Hero K-9 Riggs is released from the veterinary hospital
Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.
A single mom, Cristal Sanchez decided to start selling cheesecakes as a therapeutic creative outlet and as a way to make some money on the side. Find out how to order from her small business, SancheeZe Cakes, by reading this story.
A car with two children inside, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of 16th Street. The alleged operator of the stolen vehicle, a 15-year-old male of Racine, was taken into custody Thursday.