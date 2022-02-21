Burlington mulls pulling Chamber of Commerce funding and creating new city tourism agency

BURLINGTON — As Burlington city officials weigh dropping the community’s “Chocolate City U.S.A.” brand, they also are discussing pulling funds away from the chamber of commerce and taking control of tourism promotion.

Leaders of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce appeared before the Burlington City Council on Feb. 16 to provide an update on activities funded by the city.

The Chamber of Commerce receives about $50,000 a year in hotel room tax dollars to promote Burlington business and tourism.

City Council members raised several questions about how the chamber of commerce is functioning, and they voiced concerns that the city is not getting enough in return for its money.

Alderman Tom Preusker said officials are considering creating “our own tourism department” to organize or promote special events that would bring visitors to the community.

“We’re trying to decide,” Preusker said. “We either need some other entity to do those things, or we need more resources ourselves to do that.”

Playbook laid out The Village of Mount Pleasant on the other side of the county has already done what Burlington is considering. In the last four years, Mount Pleasant has created its own tourism commission, stopped funding Real Racine and hired its first-ever tourism manager — in effect taking the municipality's tourism promotion in-house.

Discussions taking place

City Administrator Carina Walters later confirmed that discussions are taking place about redirecting hotel room tax dollars to a new city agency “to ensure all the dollars are spent locally.”

Chamber of Commerce officials are hoping to maintain their relationship with the city.

Chamber Board President Stephen Quist said he plans to reach out to city officials with the hope of persuading them that the chamber has a strong strategy for emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming normal operations.

Quist said chambers leaders had received indications previously that the city was considering a change.

“There have been rumblings, but nothing concrete,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t come to that.”

The chamber promotes businesses and events in Burlington, as well as surrounding areas, some as far away as Elkhorn and Lake Geneva. The organization’s calendar currently includes an event in New Munster for the Kenosha County Tavern League.

The City of Burlington is the only municipality that funds the chamber with hotel tax dollars, although the neighboring Town of Burlington contributes about $1,000 a year from other revenues.

Jan Ludtke, executive director of the chamber, assured City Council members Feb. 16 that she and her staff are open to suggestions about events or other activities that city officials would like to see.

“Your input is always welcome,” Ludtke said. “By no means are we saying that we are an expert on that.”

Rebranding study

The discussion comes as the City of Burlington re-examines its longtime “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan as part of a rebranding study. Other possible brands that have been debated include “City of Trails” and “Small Wonder, Big Dreams.”

A consultant leading the rebranding effort recommended that the city withdraw from the Real Racine regional tourism group and instead focus on promoting itself. The city directs another $40,000 a year in hotel tax dollars to support Real Racine, a group with no connection to the chamber of commerce.

City officials have not taken action on the Real Racine funding issue.

Alderman Shad Branen told chamber officials Feb. 16 that he has been disappointed to see the chamber with no representation at past city council meetings. The chamber should be advocating for business, he said, and speaking out about important local issues.

Branen said he wishes it was not necessary to reconsider whether taxpayers are getting their money’s worth from the hotel tax dollars invested in the chamber. City officials need to be able to regain “confidence” in the chamber, he said.

“It’s sad if we are even questioning what we would do with room tax dollars,” he said. “I hope we can gain the confidence to put those dollars where it makes the most sense.”

The theory behind hotel room taxes is that groups like the chamber will draw visitors to stay in local hotels, and then the taxes from those hotel room bookings help to fund the chamber to do more promotion.

Ludtke told aldermen that her organization has been limited the past couple of years by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted tourism statewide. The public health crisis has canceled events, hurt revenues, and forced staff reductions.

Ludtke said she herself has taken a salary decrease.

Fundraisers, memberships

In addition to hotel taxes, the chamber gets money from its own fundraisers and from business memberships, which cost about $30 a month for about 400 members.

City Council members questioned why more businesses are not part of the chamber and why the City of Burlington is not featured more in the group’s promotions.

“It doesn’t seem like the City of Burlington specifically is highlighted in a lot of materials,” Preusker said.

The chamber’s current event plans include a Hot Cocoa Walk on Feb. 26 in the Downtown area, the Burlington Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day on March 22 at Burlington High School, and a Trivia Night event April 28 at Bubba’s Brickyard.

The annual Home and Garden Show scheduled for March 19 at the high school has been canceled by COVID-19 concerns for the third year in a row.

Quist said he is anxious to talk with city officials about the chamber’s efforts to rebound from the COVID-19 crisis.

“There’s a lot of energy there,” he said. “And we plan to work with the city.”

