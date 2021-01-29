Burlington moves toward establishing task force to examine race relations, and advocates are excited about it

Parents and others have come forward to report other past incidents of racism in the schools and the community.

A growing pursuit

Members and supporters of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism have protested and picketed many times, including outside City Hall and outside the homes of school board members.

Hefty last summer met with coalition members and pledged to work to pursue racial equality in the city of 6,400 people.

Walters said the mayor is planning the new task force to bring together various stakeholders and start “a community conversation” on race. No timetable has been announced for when the task force might be fully established.

The city administrator said the Jan. 11 meeting with coalition leaders was cordial and business-like. The group discussed possible educational opportunities in Burlington on racism.

“It was really just a brainstorming conversation,” she said.