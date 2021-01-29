Burlington moves toward establishing task force to examine race relations, and advocates are excited about it

BURLINGTON — City leaders are working to create a task force to examine race relations in Burlington, following a series of reported incidents of racism that have stirred protests in recent months.
Representatives of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism say they are encouraged by a recent meeting with city officials to discuss a cooperative effort on the issue.
Darnisha Garbade, president of the coalition, said she supports the idea of a special task force involving members of her group and others in the Burlington area.
“I definitely think that will be a good way forward,” Garbade said.
The first meeting to lay the groundwork for the task force took place Jan. 11 between leaders of the coalition and City Administrator Carina Walters, City Council President Jon Schultz and Police Chief Mark Anderson.
Building bridges and finding understanding
Walters called it a productive and positive meeting that lasted an hour via Zoom. She added that the conversation helped identify opportunities for the city and coalition to collaborate.
“In order to build bridges, you need to build rapport,” Walters said. “Public service is all about listening.”
Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who did not attend the meeting because she was on medical leave, is working to assemble the task force and to find an outside facilitator to guide the discussions. Hefty could not be reached for comment.
Schultz said he hopes to be appointed to the task force, saying that before the group identifies tangible solutions, he hopes to spend time breaking the ice.
“Everybody assumes the other side is their enemy,” he said. “I want to find some understanding.”
Burlington has been experiencing strained race relations for several months, including when a Cooper Elementary School teacher last fall was both criticized and praised for discussing the Black Lives Matter movement for criminal justice reform with her students.
That was followed by incidents of racial slurs shouted during online classroom sessions and allegedly during a high school football game, and also being found scrawled on the Cooper Elementary playground. At Burlington High School, another teacher has been accused of allowing students to use racial slurs in his classroom.
Parents and others have come forward to report other past incidents of racism in the schools and the community.
A growing pursuit
Members and supporters of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism have protested and picketed many times, including outside City Hall and outside the homes of school board members.
Hefty last summer met with coalition members and pledged to work to pursue racial equality in the city of 6,400 people.
Walters said the mayor is planning the new task force to bring together various stakeholders and start “a community conversation” on race. No timetable has been announced for when the task force might be fully established.
The city administrator said the Jan. 11 meeting with coalition leaders was cordial and business-like. The group discussed possible educational opportunities in Burlington on racism.
“It was really just a brainstorming conversation,” she said.
Anderson declined to discuss his role in the meeting except to say in an email that the discussion “went well.”
Schultz said he was impressed with the coalition’s representatives. Much of the discussion, he added, was simply exchanging introductions.
“Everything has been so heated,” he said. “It was like, ‘How do we get to know each other as people?’ “
Garbade said she could sense some tension in the discussion, so she tried to relax everyone by suggesting to all of the participants that their first meeting was like “a first date.” It is natural, even positive, for tension to exist when the topic is as unpleasant as racism, Garbade added.
“I was glad to see that there was some tension,” she said. “That tension shows that we’re bothered by something.”