You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burlington Memorial Day Parade Cancelled
0 comments

Burlington Memorial Day Parade Cancelled

BURLINGTON — Another annual tradition has been canceled due to COVID-19: the Burlington Memorial Day Parade.

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the parade, which typically starts at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, goes through Downtown Burlington and ends at Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., has been cancelled to due concerns with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Burlington's biggest event of the year, ChocolateFest, which also typically runs Memorial Day weekend, was cancelled on March 27. ChocolateFest Committee President Bil Scherrer said the group still plans to organize the annual community event for 2021.

Out on the town: Browns Lake Aquaducks

Every Thursday during the summer a small crowd gathers on the shore of Brown's Lake. There they witness green and purple clad bodies jump, arch and spin their way, seemingly magically, over the water. The crowd is watching the Brown's Lake Aquaduck Water-Ski Show.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day every summer the Brown's Lake Water-Ski Team hosts a show free to the public. The show is split into two sections, a junior section and the main show. The juniors begin at 5:00 and the main show follows at 6:30.

1 of 15
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News