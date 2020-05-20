Burlington Memorial Day Parade Cancelled

BURLINGTON — Another annual tradition has been canceled due to COVID-19: the Burlington Memorial Day Parade.
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the parade, which typically starts at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, goes through Downtown Burlington and ends at Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., has been cancelled to due concerns with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Burlington's biggest event of the year, ChocolateFest, which also typically runs Memorial Day weekend, was cancelled on March 27. ChocolateFest Committee President Bil Scherrer said the group still plans to organize the annual community event for 2021.
