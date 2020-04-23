Burlington mayor shares somber, but hopeful, State of the City address

BURLINGTON — As she gave her formal State of the City address Tuesday night, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty was, at times, emotional as she shared some of the stories she has heard from residents and business owners grappling with the pandemic.
A State of the City address is a routine exercise in municipal government, typically carried out in the City Council’s post-election organizational meeting. It also includes the formality of swearing in new and re-elected officials and appointing committee members.
Hefty, who gave her 13th State of the City address on Tuesday, said she typically uses it to spotlight new developments and other initiatives that have and will occur. This year, however, the tone has shifted.
“I see all of you with so many emotions — scared, irritated, loss of patience, missing the norm, family members, friends and losses to COVID-19,” Hefty said. “Concerns of ‘Will my business survive?’ and ‘When will I work again?’”
She added, “This weighs heavily on me to read the sadness currently going on. I want everyone to be safe and thrive in our community.”
While the road ahead is filled with uncertainty, Hefty also struck an optimistic tone in this year’s message to the community and the aldermen serving alongside her on the City Council.
She pointed to some of Burlington’s past struggles — including, most recently, the devastating 2017 flooding that heavily impacted the city and upended lives long after the water subsided.
“Loss of power left us in darkness, but the strong spirit within us — we knew, by working together, we would survive,” she said. “We did and became stronger than ever.”
As for the present, Hefty defended the drastic measures taken to ensure public safety as the coronavirus’ threat still looms large. Witnessing residents and businesses step up and evolve to address the pandemic, she said, has been inspiring.
“We will rise, as we always do,” Hefty said. “We have been tested before, and we will prevail.”
Regardless of a person’s situation, Hefty used this year’s address to deliver a call to action to help pave the way for a brighter road ahead.
“Think of the many individuals that are also hurting. Let them know you care,” Hefty said. “Think of all the kids decorating the city with hearts and happy messages. You need to smile.”
She also implored residents to extend their prayers and support to all of the front-line professionals working to eradicate the coronavirus.
“Pray for them and let them know you appreciate their efforts,” she said. “Also pray for the ones that are currently unable to work or open their business. They will need our support more than ever when this is finally over.”
Schultz retained as council president
With unanimous consent, 3rd District Alderman John Schultz again was appointed Tuesday to the leadership role of council president.
During the organizational meeting, City Attorney John Bjelajac issued the oath of office to Municipal Judge Kelly Iselin, who was re-elected to another term in the April 7 election.
After her swearing in, Iselin issued the oaths of office to the five other elected officials who have begun new terms: Hefty and Aldermen Ryan Heft, Theresa Meyer, Thomas Preusker and Steven Rauch. All of them were re-elected on April 7, with only Meyer having a contested election.
“We will rise, as we always do. We have been tested before, and we will prevail.” Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty
“We will rise, as we always do. We have been tested before, and we will prevail.”
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.