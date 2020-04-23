Burlington mayor shares somber, but hopeful, State of the City address

She pointed to some of Burlington’s past struggles — including, most recently, the devastating 2017 flooding that heavily impacted the city and upended lives long after the water subsided.

“Loss of power left us in darkness, but the strong spirit within us — we knew, by working together, we would survive,” she said. “We did and became stronger than ever.”

As for the present, Hefty defended the drastic measures taken to ensure public safety as the coronavirus’ threat still looms large. Witnessing residents and businesses step up and evolve to address the pandemic, she said, has been inspiring.

“We will rise, as we always do,” Hefty said. “We have been tested before, and we will prevail.”

Regardless of a person’s situation, Hefty used this year’s address to deliver a call to action to help pave the way for a brighter road ahead.

“Think of the many individuals that are also hurting. Let them know you care,” Hefty said. “Think of all the kids decorating the city with hearts and happy messages. You need to smile.”

She also implored residents to extend their prayers and support to all of the front-line professionals working to eradicate the coronavirus.