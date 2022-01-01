Burlington mayor seeks one more term, says it will be her last

BURLINGTON — Mayor Jeannie Hefty is running for re-election, and she says it will be her last hurrah in local politics.

Hefty, who is currently serving her seventh term as mayor, has filed the paperwork as a candidate for re-election in the April municipal elections.

The longtime community leader says if she is re-elected, it will be her final term.

In an email, Hefty wrote that she is committed to resolving the issue of Echo Lake, where an aging dam means that the city must either invest in upgrades or remove the dam and drain the lake. Hefty wants to make the investment needed to preserve the dam.

Referring to the process of seeking re-election, she wrote, “I have pulled papers for running for the last time for mayor because my heart is (in) saving the dam.”

“It was not a hard decision to run again,” she said, adding of the Echo Lake issue, “I feel I need to see this through.”

Burlington City Council President Jon Schultz said he credits Hefty with guiding the community through tough times and with creating festivals and events that bring people together.

“We’ve been really lucky to have Jeannie as mayor,” Schultz said.

Tuesday filing deadline

Would-be candidates in the spring elections have until Tuesday, Jan. 4, to file nominating petitions to get on the ballot for Burlington mayor or alderman. Running for mayor requires 50 signatures, while running for alderman requires 20.

Three incumbent Burlington City Council members have announced that they are stepping aside rather than seek re-election: Theresa Meyer in District 1, Ryan Heft in District 2 and Steven Rauch in District 3.

So far only one other candidate has filed nominating petitions for each aldermanic seat: Corina Kretschmer of 616 Viewcrest Terrace in District 1; Sara Spencer of 241 Henry Street in District 2; and Tom Vos of 124 Kings Court in District 3.

In District 4, incumbent Tom Preusker of 172 Karyl St. is running for re-election without opposition so far.

Vos, the father of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is attempting a comeback, after previously serving many years as an alderman and as president of the City Council. He was an alderman from 1982 to 2018.

First elected in 1992

Hefty was elected mayor in 1992 and was re-elected in 1994, 1996 and 1998. After living in Walworth County, she returned to Burlington and was elected mayor again in 2016, unseating incumbent Bob Miller by a margin of 2,124 to 1,403.

Voters then re-elected her again without opposition in 2018 and 2020.

In addition to Echo Lake, Hefty has overseen city government’s role in building the Burlington Community Aquatic Center, in completing a downtown riverfront redevelopment, in starting the winter ice festival and other new events, and in recovering from a devastating 2017 flood.

Among her favorite memories, Hefty cited the heyday of Burlington’s reign as “Chocolate City U.S.A.,” and also a campaign stop by then-President George Bush during his 1992 re-election campaign.

The mayor acknowledged that serving out her final term in City Hall will be difficult.

“I always have wanted to do the best for the City of Burlington, and it is time to make plans for a new leader,” she said.

“Will it be hard to walk away? Yes,” she said. But, she added, “The city’s future is solid.”

The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday for candidates for mayor or alderman to submit nominating petitions at the city clerk’s office.

The elections will be held April 5, with primaries in February if enough candidates are on the ballot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.