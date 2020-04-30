Burlington mayor rebukes 'Re-Open Burlington' protest planned for Saturday

The national GDP fell nearly 5% in the first quarter of 2020, almost entirely because of the effects of COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least 316 people in Wisconsin, 13 people in Racine County, 62,000 people nationwide and 231,000 people worldwide have died from coronavirus.

In a statement, Hefty said: “As your Mayor, I want to open Burlington as soon as possible, and I recognize the financial struggle that the citizens and the businesses in our community are going through ... We will re-open in Burlington in coordination with the Governor’s orders and the Racine County Task Force.”

However, she said that she believes citizens should follow the state’s plan, the Badger Bounce Back Program, regarding when businesses will be able to return to normal operations.

Hefty continued: “What I do know, though, is that the health and safety of all of our citizens is the paramount concern. Presently, 1. there are needs for further COVID-19 testing kits, 2. there is not yet a cure or vaccine for this virus, and 3. the complete number of the COVID-19 victims in our community is still being determined.”