Burlington Mayor Hefty: 'Community, leaders must rise and pursue justice and equality'

BURLINGTON — Discussion of race in the Burlington area is not limited to the Burlington Area School District.

On Tuesday, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty and City Administrator Carina Walters met with Darnisha Garbade and members of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The coalition was formed to dismantle racism and racist systems by pursuing racial justice and equality for all races.

The group strives to reach its goal by creating awareness, providing information and educating the community.

“As your mayor, I reject all forms of racism, discrimination and harassment of anyone, and it is time for the city to take action and we need to work collaboratively with the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, the Burlington Area School District, local businesses and residents alike to continue to keep Burlington a strong community that addresses what is before us,” Hefty said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

Hefty is advocating for “a united community, not a community that is split by various political beliefs.”