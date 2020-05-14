Burlington mayor asks residents to follow CDC guidelines as reopening begins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — City of Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty asked that city residents still follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 as some businesses there start to reopen.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the extension of the state’s “Safer at Home” order issued, which was set to expire on May 26. The move reversed the order immediately.

“As the mayor of the City of Burlington, and in keeping with the discussions and recommendations of our city staff, we join together and urge everyone to still remain cautious in your daily activities, as you deem appropriate, and to similarly still be cautious in the manner in which our community businesses are reopened,” Hefty said. “The existence of the COVID-19 virus is still around us and that medical battle is still being fiercely fought. The support of everyone is needed in that fight.”

Hefty made the announcement Thursday morning after the City of Racine Public Health Department locally extended the Safer at Home order with the “Turn the Dial” amendments within its jurisdiction until May 26.

The Racine order makes one adjustment from the Safer at Home order. It takes “religious entities” out of the subsection that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.