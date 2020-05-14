Burlington mayor asks residents to follow CDC guidelines as reopening begins

BURLINGTON — City of Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty asked that city residents still follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 as some businesses there start to reopen.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the extension of the state’s “Safer at Home” order issued, which was set to expire on May 26. The move reversed the order immediately.
“As the mayor of the City of Burlington, and in keeping with the discussions and recommendations of our city staff, we join together and urge everyone to still remain cautious in your daily activities, as you deem appropriate, and to similarly still be cautious in the manner in which our community businesses are reopened,” Hefty said. “The existence of the COVID-19 virus is still around us and that medical battle is still being fiercely fought. The support of everyone is needed in that fight.”
Hefty made the announcement Thursday morning after the City of Racine Public Health Department locally extended the Safer at Home order with the “Turn the Dial” amendments within its jurisdiction until May 26.
The Racine order makes one adjustment from the Safer at Home order. It takes “religious entities” out of the subsection that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We are encouraged that businesses can begin to reopen, but we must work collaboratively to protect public health and establish consumer confidence,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said after the order was struck down. “We urge businesses and residents to continue practicing social distancing and taking precautions to protect themselves and others.”
Hefty said she “embraced” Delagrave’s sentiment. She said she is working with local experts to reopen Burlington’s Downtown, and intends to introduce the plan for feedback to the City Council at its Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday.
“To that end, we ask everyone to continue to honor the social distancing guidelines, to continue to use face coverings when out in the public, and to follow all of the other CDC guidelines that will keep our families and community as safe as possible,” Hefty said.
City Administrator Carina Walters on Thursday advised city businesses to not only follow CDC recommendations but those of the Wisconsin Economic Development Commission and the Re-Open Racine initiative put forward by Racine County and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce.
Park usage
The city on Thursday also issued notification regarding opening of city parks and services.
- Playgrounds are open and equipment that had been removed will be replaced as quickly as staff can be deployed. Playgrounds will not be cleaned or sanitized and may present a risk for exposure to users; parents are strongly cautioned about allowing their children to use the equipment and use will be at families’ own risk.
- Drinking fountains are open but will not be cleaned or sanitized.
- Athletic fields are open.
- The dog park remains open.
- Trails remain open.
- Park restrooms will remain closed. The Parks Department does not have adequate staffing or materials to be able to sanitize these facilities at a level necessary to ensure public health.
Compost Site
The city’s compost site is set to resume regular hours effective Tuesday. Regular hours are Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. New site processing rules shall remain in effect to provide social distancing and traffic safety.
Street parking
The city’s alternate-side overnight parking ordinance had been suspended during the Stay at Home order. As the order the order is no longer in effect, the Police Department will be enforcing the ordinance beginning immediately.
BHS COVID-19 testing
Drive-thru testing
Cloudy testing day
Biker rides by testing
Queuing for testing
Waiting to be tested
Covering up
Hold up
Always Ready, Always There
Always Ready, Always There
Coronavirus testing in Burlington
Burlington COVID-19 testing
National Guards to begin testing in Burlington
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.