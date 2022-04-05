Burlington mayor appoints new steering committee to weigh the future of Echo Lake

BURLINGTON — Two Park Board members and others involved in the Echo Lake issue have been appointed by Mayor Jeannie Hefty to a new steering committee to consider the troubled lake’s future.

The new panel, called the Echo Lake Master Plan Steering Committee, includes several people who have already taken a stand on whether the city should remove an aging dam and drain the lake or rebuild the dam and maintain the lake.

Committee members are scheduled Tuesday for their first meeting, in a process that could continue for several months, working alongside a private consultant that is exploring the city’s options.

The Burlington Park Board already has voted 6-1 to recommend removing Echo Lake and restoring the White River — an issue that ultimately will be decided by the Burlington City Council.

Hefty said she does not envision the new committee making another recommendation, but she said it will be important for the appointees to approach the issue with an open mind.

“You go in there to look at the whole picture,” she said.

Hefty has publicly declared her opposition to removing Echo Lake, which she regards as important for recreation and aesthetics.

In appointing the new eight-person steering committee, the mayor said she tried to include people with differing viewpoints on the issue. She added: “I’m trying to get it balanced here.”

The group includes Park Board members Cassie Quist, who supported removing Echo Lake when the board voted in January, and Clay Brandt, who cast the only vote in opposition.

Other appointees include A.J. Schkeryantz, a member of a “Save Echo Lake” group working to maintain the beleaguered lake; Beth Reetz, general manager of the Veterans Terrace, an event center whose leadership opposes draining the lake; and Renee Richter, operator of another waterfront event venue called 1841 Farms & Vineyard.

Reetz, whose facility uses Echo Lake to attract private parties paying up to $4,900 each, said city officials understand that her interest lies in protecting Veterans Terrace.

“I will consider anything that doesn’t harm Veterans Terrace,” she said.

Representing the local business community is Mary Lynch of specialty vehicle design firm LDV Inc., who the mayor said supports removing Echo Lake. Lynch could not be reached for comment.

The committee’s other members include Burlington Town Board member Russ Egan, and Burlington Catholic Central High School student Peter DeSmidt, a non-voting youth representative on the City Council.

Egan said he volunteered for the committee because the future of Echo Lake impacts residents in the town and other areas outside the city.

Egan said while he personally wants to see the lake maintained, he acknowledges that doing so would cost millions of dollars. Removing the lake would save money while creating opportunities for developing a new attraction around a restored White River, he said.

“That would be very nice; I’m not saying that’s wrong,” he added. “You have to look at the whole picture.”

Echo Lake is a manmade impoundment created in 1800s when a dam was built on the White River to power a mill. The 70-acre lake later became a popular recreation spot, but it has since grown neglected and polluted.

State regulators have determined that the city-owned dam no longer meets safety standards. As a result, the city must either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove it and allow the lake to drain back into the White River.

Consultants have estimated that salvaging Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million, to modify the dam and dredge the lake bottom. City officials say that borrowing $5 million would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368.

Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the average homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

City officials are considering holding an advisory referendum in November, and they have asked the consulting firm Ayres Associates Inc. to present more details to help voters make a choice.

Ayres officials have said that any new report would not change their calculations showing that saving the lake would cost more than removing it. Additional features that could be added later — such as boardwalks or fishing piers — would be optional amenities to be decided separately.

The consultants and the steering committee are expected to report back to the City Council by August.

