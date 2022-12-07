Burlington may pull financial support from Real Racine, reinvest in local chamber of commerce instead

BURLINGTON — City officials are considering pulling funding from the Real Racine tourism group and entrusting the local chamber of commerce to take over promoting Burlington events and attractions.

Burlington follows Mount Pleasant and Caledonia in taking steps to withdraw financial support from Real Racine and its regional, countywide approach to convention and tourism.

Mount Pleasant severed ties with the regional group two years ago, and Caledonia has moved to do the same, although Caledonia’s action has not been finalized.

Burlington city officials have drafted plans to cease support of Real Racine and to redirect about $50,000 a year in city funding to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

If the deal is finalized, the chamber of commerce will take charge of drawing visitors to such events as the Burlington Ice Festival, to be held this weekend, in addition to its work advocating for local stores and other businesses.

Chamber Board President Stephen Quist addressed Burlington City Council members Tuesday and told them his organization is prepared for the expanded mission and new responsibilities.

“We’re excited for this,” he told the council. “We all want to see this succeed.”

The City Council met behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss the move, citing an open meetings law exemption for “competitive” considerations in spending public funds.

The possible new city chamber alliance comes shortly after Jan Ludtke retired as the chamber’s longtime executive director amid discussions about rebranding the business group. Plans are underway to change the group’s name to “Experience Burlington.”

Officials have said Ludtke’s departure is unrelated to other changes in the works.

Real Racine interim director Cari Greving said she is disappointed about losing the City of Burlington’s support. Greving, however, said she hopes that a rebranding effort under consideration for Real Racine will keep Caledonia involved and perhaps attract others.

The tourism group, Greving said, remains committed to the idea of supporting events and attractions throughout Racine County.

“We have to work together as a county,” she said. “None of us are big enough on our own.”

The Sturtevant-based organization previously was known as the Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau. It is supported with hotel room tax revenue collected by its member municipalities, and the resulting promotions are designed to boost hotel room bookings in those same communities.

If Burlington and Caledonia both withdraw, Real Racine will be supported only by the cities of Racine, Yorkville and Sturtevant.

Under state law, municipalities with hotels can collect a tax of up to 8% on each room rental. At least 70% of the resulting tax revenue must be spent on tourism development and promotion.

Burlington currently collects about $140,000 a year in hotel taxes, and splits $100,000 annually between Real Racine and the chamber of commerce. Under the proposed new city-chamber partnership, all $100,000 would go to the chamber of commerce.

The main local hotel, the 54-room Hampton Inn Burlington, is managed by Jeff Van Lysal, who also serves as chairman of the board at Real Racine.

Van Lysal declined to comment about Burlington’s potential move away from Real Racine, except to voice confidence in any effort aimed at bringing visitors and tourists to the community.

“Whether it’s the chamber of commerce, Real Racine or the City of Burlington, they all do a good job,” he said.

Burlington city leaders have spent the past couple of years re-examining other elements of their strategy on promoting Racine County’s second-largest city.

In 2021, the city hired a consultant on rebranding Burlington and dropping a longstanding “Chocolate City U.S.A.” identity. The consultant urged city officials to stop funding Real Racine and to try attracting new homebuyers rather than tourists.

The city has since replaced “Chocolate City U.S.A.” with a new logo that has no particular slogan attached to it.

Earlier this year, City Council members publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the chamber of commerce’s performance in business advocacy and event planning. At the time, the city was considering defunding the chamber and creating a new city tourism department.

The new deal, as proposed, represents a decision to double down on the chamber of commerce as both business leader and tourist promoter for the community.

The City Council is scheduled Dec. 20 to consider approving the partnership, which would take effect Jan. 1.

Under a 10-page draft presented Tuesday to the City Council, the chamber will agree to “promote and produce” four large festivals each year, as well as several smaller events. The chamber’s proposed lineup of activities will be reviewed and approved annually by the City Council.

The chamber also must report to the city all tourism expenditures of $1,000 or more.

In exchange, the city will make quarterly payments to the chamber representing 70% of hotel tax revenue collected from local hotels or motels.

The city also will provide other funds for a local farmers market, outdoor movies, the winter ice festival and other events.

Quist and city staff both indicated Tuesday that 2023 would be a transitional year and that the new arrangement would be fully implemented by 2024.

Either side can end the agreement with six months’ notice.

“The chamber will be acting as an independent contractor,” the draft agreement states. “The chamber will have complete control over its own employees and the manner and means of performing its obligations.”