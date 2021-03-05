Burlington may hire consultant for anti-racism task force

BURLINGTON — Laying the framework for examination of a thorny issue, City of Burlington leaders are moving to hire a consultant to guide a yet-unnamed task force on racism.
Organization Development Consultants, based in Brookfield, has been identified as an outside firm that the city is considering hiring to facilitate the task force. According to a proposal presented to the Burlington City Council, the consulting firm would be paid $10,500 for its services.
Members of the city council met Tuesday night to consider hiring the firm, but they postponed action on the matter because Mayor Jeannie Hefty was absent from the meeting.
Hefty said she plans to discuss hiring Organization Development Consultants at the council’s March 16 meeting. She expects the council to make a decision at the April 6 meeting.
The mayor, who is taking the lead on appointing the members to make up the proposed task force, has not yet announced who she is naming to the group.
Officials at Organization Development Consultants declined to comment on this story.
A divisive topic
Burlington has been dealing with difficult race-related issues for several months, including many complaints about racial slurs involving students in the schools.
The Burlington Area School District announced Feb. 18 that at least three students had been disciplined for a series of incidents that included scrawling racial slurs on a playground and at a school construction site. The school district also has updated its anti-harassment policies to clarify prohibitions on racist behavior, although edits to the policies didn’t go as far as advocates have wanted.
School parents and others who contend that racism is more widespread in the community have formed a group called the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The group has protested at school board meetings and outside City Hall.
According to the city’s proposal to hire a consulting firm for the new task force, the city is seeking “to identify and explore challenges and concerns within the community, and ideas for addressing them, within the context of a process that is constructive, collaborative, and future-oriented.”
Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said her organization expects to have two representatives on the task force. Although she is pleased to see progress, Garbade said she was disappointed the coalition was not involved in choosing a consultant.
“There wasn’t much of a discussion with us about this,” she said of the task force concept. “It was more like, ‘Here’s how it’s going to be,’ which, again, isn’t very inclusive or indicative of a healthy partnership.”
Outline
The task force will first focus on identifying what is happening in Burlington and what could be done about it, then setting out to devise a strategy for dealing with the situation and setting future goals.
Organization Development Consultants’ proposal to the city describes plans for holding all-day sessions with a task force of about 24 people. The firm describes its process as four stages:
- Discovering
- Dreaming
- Designing
- Destiny
The consulting firm says its goals include “enhanced awareness of the importance of a culture within the City of Burlington that welcomes and promotes inclusion, diversity, and social justice to the fullest extent possible, while simultaneously decrying and condemning racism.”