Burlington may hire consultant for anti-racism task force

The Burlington Area School District announced Feb. 18 that at least three students had been disciplined for a series of incidents that included scrawling racial slurs on a playground and at a school construction site. The school district also has updated its anti-harassment policies to clarify prohibitions on racist behavior, although edits to the policies didn’t go as far as advocates have wanted.

School parents and others who contend that racism is more widespread in the community have formed a group called the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The group has protested at school board meetings and outside City Hall.

According to the city’s proposal to hire a consulting firm for the new task force, the city is seeking “to identify and explore challenges and concerns within the community, and ideas for addressing them, within the context of a process that is constructive, collaborative, and future-oriented.”