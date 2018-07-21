BURLINGTON — Ken Remer has one of those jobs that some people dream about. He gets to drive fast cars, rub elbows with millionaire actors and actresses, and (occasionally) get set on fire.
Remer, a Burlington native, is a stuntman, specializing in fire, and an off-road, all-terrain vehicle racer. His most noteworthy stunts involve being doused in flame (he’s trained, don’t worry) and jumping a four-wheel ATV through a ring of fire.
On the track, he competes with the fastest off-roaders on two, three and four wheels.
Off the track, Remer got his start in stunt-work with CBS’s “Early Edition” in the late 1990s, followed by “Prison Break” on FOX. On the big screen, he’s appeared in “Man of Steel,” “The Dark Knight,” “Rampage” and “Fred Claus.” Recently, he’s found consistent work with “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” on NBC.
If you’ve seen any of those movies or shows, you’ve probably never seen Remer’s face. He’s usually risking life and limb to protect the more fragile (and expensive) actors. And that’s A-OK with the 42-year-old.
Brothers in action
“As a young kid I never would’ve imagined, in a million years, that I would be on TV,” he said.
Remer used to be a firefighter for the Town of Burlington, but he retired last April. Now, instead of putting out the fires, he creates them.
It’s a good thing that Remer’s twin brother, Scott, still fights fires; he’s the chief at Kansasville Fire and Rescue.
“I’ve always joked that Kenny has nine lives,” Scott said. “He’s claimed all the spare lives for both of us.”
Scott will be on call, along with his fellow firefighters, when Ken brings his fiery talents to the Racine County Fair for a special performance. The performance is scheduled for Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m. at the Racine County Fair. Spectators will be able to watch it from the grandstand.
“He’s had some close calls. We’re always there for each other,” Scott added.
A show close to home
What started as a hobby has turned into a career for Ken Remer. In 2016, he and his wife, Kristi, took over International Championship Events, ICE for short.
It’s appropriately named. ICE has been hosting ATV and motorcycle races on indoor, ice- and snow-covered tracks since 1976. Remer raced in ICE events for half a decade before taking it over.
However, ICE’s season is only a few months long, from December through March, taking competitors as far away as Puerto Rico for competitions. Back home in Burlington, Remer occupies his time as a full-time horseshoer.
But even during the summer, Remer can’t hold back his pride for the business he’s trying to grow.
At the Racine County Fair, Remer promises no less than “the best of the best” for spectators. The track is being designed by renowned racer Daryl Rath, and several of the racers are X Games veterans and hopefuls.
“It’s going to be the biggest race of the summer,” Remer said. “It’s the best of the best in flat track, as well as the fire stunts … It’s an adrenaline rush.”
It’ll be a different kind of show for ICE. The temperature is expected to be in the upper 70s and mostly sunny, far too warm for the usual frigid atmosphere. They’ll be racing on dirt, starting at about 7 p.m. at the grandstand. It will be a change from ICE’s norm, but a change the organizers are excited about.
“We wanted to do a show close to home,” Remer said.
